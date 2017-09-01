Dinner

There’s a certain pleasure in painting a simple object — in trying to capture the colour and shape in the fewest of strokes. In this case the object is a garden tomato, given to me by the man who frames my paintings. This was grown from seeds he saves from year to year, and even though he laments the rainy summer of 2017 and the lack of fruit on the vines, it’s still the best tomato I’ve eaten this year. My sketch lacks another object to give you a sense of scale, so I weighed the tomato — at least the half of it that I didn’t eat for dinner — and it came in at over 13 oz. That means the full tomato was over a pound and a half, and if you are curious to see the real thing, there’s a photo on my Instagram feed @sharisketcher.