Workhorses of the garden

What would I do without Echinacea and Black-eyed Susans in my garden? They start blooming in July and keep going until September with no signs of fading. They posed for me while I experimented with some new QoR watercolours that I received in Chicago. I will write more about the paint after a bit more experimentation, but the first impression is this: the colours are bright when used full strength but I had lots of trouble getting good darks. When I write about them next I’ll show my colour chart and some painted mixes too. And if you’ve tried them, I’d love to hear your impressions. For now, off to school…