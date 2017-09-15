Workhorses of the garden

Workhorses of the gardenPosted: September 15, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 1 Comment
What would I do without Echinacea and Black-eyed Susans in my garden? They start blooming in July and keep going until September with no signs of fading. They posed for me while I experimented with some new QoR watercolours that I received in Chicago. I will write more about the paint after a bit more experimentation, but the first impression is this: the colours are bright when used full strength but I had lots of trouble getting good darks. When I write about them next I’ll show my colour chart and some painted mixes too. And if you’ve tried them, I’d love to hear your impressions. For now, off to school…
Yes to the workhorses…. Two of my favorites.
I wanted to love QoR, because hands down Golden is the only acrylic paint I will buy, and I have a relationship with Golden as a conservator of museum objects. I bought two tins when they first came out. I’ve been disappointed. For the price, I don’t see the value — at 11ml rather than 15ml they are priced high. I said this to them but they said the colors went further. I have not found that to be true. Some of the colors (pigments) I’ve been disappointed in as well. There are two shades I will buy from them tho, and so I’ll probably always have a couple of tubes in my collection.
And the dang tin is unbalanced! I mean, come on Qor! It ooks like it’d be a good mixing tin for a home-made palette but the tin does nto lay flar and so, be careful if you press down on one side and the puddles of wash fly!