Greens and a red

As autumn approaches (actually I think it may be starting today) the colour of trees starts to soften. In the city this approach of the change of seasons is subtle. Instead of uniform greens, we see foliage turning yellow and over a period of many weeks, finally becoming red. In the Adirondacks, where I painted last week, that change seems to have occurred almost overnight and with much more intensity. The dark walls of evergreens are pierced by fiery reds and yellows.

When I painted this early morning lakeside scene, it was a challenge to incorporate some of that intensity without being too literal. I started by painting the mass of trees in one wash, incorporating a large area of red into the variety of greens (more yellow moving to more blue.) Drying time is slow on a misty morning, but when the tree shape was less damp I went in with thicker and darker paint to define some of the individual trees within that mass. Painted on Fabriano 140 lb rough paper, 15″ x 11″.

