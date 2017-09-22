Greens and a red

As autumn approaches (actually I think it may be starting today) the colour of trees starts to soften. In the city this approach of the change of seasons is subtle. Instead of uniform greens, we see foliage turning yellow and over a period of many weeks, finally becoming red. In the Adirondacks, where I painted last week, that change seems to have occurred almost overnight and with much more intensity. The dark walls of evergreens are pierced by fiery reds and yellows.

When I painted this early morning lakeside scene, it was a challenge to incorporate some of that intensity without being too literal. I started by painting the mass of trees in one wash, incorporating a large area of red into the variety of greens (more yellow moving to more blue.) Drying time is slow on a misty morning, but when the tree shape was less damp I went in with thicker and darker paint to define some of the individual trees within that mass. Painted on Fabriano 140 lb rough paper, 15″ x 11″.
LakeMist

  1. Fiona Gibbon-Taillefer says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Hi Shari,

    I love this painting!

    All the best!
    Fiona

  2. Dml says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Thank you for sharing your beautiful work!

  3. Frank Bettendorf says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Another of your wonderful watercolors! Thank you for posting and explaining your thoughts. What paint color did you use to create the granulated “blue mist” that forms the distant background? Thanks.
    Frank B

  4. Marylin Smith says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    it’s lovely Shari – thanks for sharing

  5. hulahoopchickencoop says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    wow! I think I should practice this in my sketchbook. It is chock full of great technique
    and the result is stunning.

  6. Joan Tavolott says:
    September 22, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Another lovely water view!!!

  7. Bernadette says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Wonderful, wonderful and the a gain…..wonderful!

