The shadows of peppers and pears

Posted: October 15, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

On a rainy Sunday afternoon there are a few things on my counter that I will be using in recipes later today (although unlikely they will all be in one dish!). Before I start chopping, I take out my sketchbook to capture their shapes and colours. I try to paint the shadows of the objects at the same time as the objects themselves, hoping a little of the fruit colour will work itself down into the shadow colour, or that a little shadow will creep up into the fruit (this happened in the pears). Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 5″.

PeppersPears

5 Comments on “The shadows of peppers and pears”

  1. Kristin Johnsen says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Love it – and love the white highlights! I never leave enough – these look just right!

    Reply
  2. Judy Sopher says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Nice painting. But–what are you going to make?

    Reply
  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I like your idea of doing the shadows at the same time as the object so the colors bleed into each other. Love the highlight you saved on the pepper.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s