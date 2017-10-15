The shadows of peppers and pears

The shadows of peppers and pearsPosted: October 15, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
On a rainy Sunday afternoon there are a few things on my counter that I will be using in recipes later today (although unlikely they will all be in one dish!). Before I start chopping, I take out my sketchbook to capture their shapes and colours. I try to paint the shadows of the objects at the same time as the objects themselves, hoping a little of the fruit colour will work itself down into the shadow colour, or that a little shadow will creep up into the fruit (this happened in the pears). Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 5″.
Love it – and love the white highlights! I never leave enough – these look just right!
Thanks Kristen. Yes, it’s better to just leave a little white than try to scrub them out at the end.
Nice painting. But–what are you going to make?
Hi Judy. The peppers are going into some Indian chicken, the pomegranate is just for eating during the week and the pears, not sure yet!
I like your idea of doing the shadows at the same time as the object so the colors bleed into each other. Love the highlight you saved on the pepper.