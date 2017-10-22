Finish line

Posted: October 22, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

I was once again a spectator at a marathon in St. Jerome, and since there was a fair bit of waiting around, I brought along my sketchbook. I’m never sure if there will be a place to sit at these events so I travel light. With a water-soluble brush pen and a Koi water brush in hand, I sketched the fellow spectators at the run. I love the flexibility of drawing with a brush pen and how the dark line melts away with the lightest touch of water. It’s a perfect way to capture both line and tone in the most economical of ways.FinishLine

2 Comments on “Finish line”

  1. Mary says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Love these figures! Such a light touch with the character intact… wow. I looked through your blog to find that you use the Pentel brush pen (do you still?), and since it is permanent ink, does that mean you work quickly before it dries to push the ink into the soft shadows, or do you paint with water then add the ink? Or does “permanent” not mean exactly that? Thanks for your blog – I love it.

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Love the fiigures especially the pair standing close together. I’ve never used a brush pen before. I’m inspired to try. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s