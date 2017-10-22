Finish line

Finish linePosted: October 22, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
I was once again a spectator at a marathon in St. Jerome, and since there was a fair bit of waiting around, I brought along my sketchbook. I’m never sure if there will be a place to sit at these events so I travel light. With a water-soluble brush pen and a Koi water brush in hand, I sketched the fellow spectators at the run. I love the flexibility of drawing with a brush pen and how the dark line melts away with the lightest touch of water. It’s a perfect way to capture both line and tone in the most economical of ways.
Love these figures! Such a light touch with the character intact… wow. I looked through your blog to find that you use the Pentel brush pen (do you still?), and since it is permanent ink, does that mean you work quickly before it dries to push the ink into the soft shadows, or do you paint with water then add the ink? Or does “permanent” not mean exactly that? Thanks for your blog – I love it.
Love the fiigures especially the pair standing close together. I’ve never used a brush pen before. I’m inspired to try. Thanks for sharing.