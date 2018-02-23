Lisa’s bouquet

Lisa left her Valentine’s bouquet at my house on her way to a ski trip. She didn’t want the flowers to die, and she probably knew I would get around to sketching them, eventually. But the week was busy and I didn’t even pick up a pencil or paintbrush. The only writing implement I held in my hand was a red pen, as I graded a pile of student projects. The grading is done, for now, and in celebration of that, as well as the end of the week, I finally painted the (now) faded bouquet.

LisasBouquet.jpg

15 Comments on “Lisa’s bouquet”

  1. Rita M Cleary says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    I always like your simple, “unfinished”, quickie backgrounds and (in this one) simple one-stroke shadows. Always look so good!

  2. Carol says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    lovely as always.

  3. Alison says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    And I always like your glass, stems, water…. the wilted Mum is great.

  4. Jauch says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I liked very much! 🙂

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    February 23, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I have to just ditto the above. So lovely and also love your rendition of the glass vase. I was watching your class and how you painted the Molly Brown House. (did I remember that right?)Was amazed at how loose you were able to paint that detail. I know I am getting too tight even tho I also know we each have our own style.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Thanks Judy, as always. Tip of the day: If you find you are getting too tight in your work, use a larger brush. That will force you to work loosely.

      • Judy Sopher says:
        February 24, 2018 at 1:22 pm

        You are so right. I noticed the large brush you were using and was amazed at how you could paint with it. So I did pull out a larger brush . It makes a difference. Will take a little getting used to. Thanks.

  6. Lisa Mastorakos says:
    February 23, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    It didn’t even cross my mind that you might sketch the flowers, but I’m glad that you did. Lovely!

  7. Eileen Sim says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:48 am

    How lovely (is the sketch). I would be passing you lots of things if I was Lisa.

  8. joantav says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Glad your friend left her flowers with you. This is lovely!!! I think when floral bouquets are past their perfect look they have more charm to them.

