Lisa's bouquet
Posted: February 23, 2018
Lisa left her Valentine’s bouquet at my house on her way to a ski trip. She didn’t want the flowers to die, and she probably knew I would get around to sketching them, eventually. But the week was busy and I didn’t even pick up a pencil or paintbrush. The only writing implement I held in my hand was a red pen, as I graded a pile of student projects. The grading is done, for now, and in celebration of that, as well as the end of the week, I finally painted the (now) faded bouquet.
I always like your simple, “unfinished”, quickie backgrounds and (in this one) simple one-stroke shadows. Always look so good!
And that is the way I love to paint Rita. Thanks!
lovely as always.
Thanks Carol.
And I always like your glass, stems, water…. the wilted Mum is great.
Ah, thanks. I was just so grateful to have a few minutes to sketch. Grading portfolios is draining.
I liked very much! 🙂
Many thanks Eduardo.
I have to just ditto the above. So lovely and also love your rendition of the glass vase. I was watching your class and how you painted the Molly Brown House. (did I remember that right?)Was amazed at how loose you were able to paint that detail. I know I am getting too tight even tho I also know we each have our own style.
Thanks Judy, as always. Tip of the day: If you find you are getting too tight in your work, use a larger brush. That will force you to work loosely.
You are so right. I noticed the large brush you were using and was amazed at how you could paint with it. So I did pull out a larger brush . It makes a difference. Will take a little getting used to. Thanks.
It didn’t even cross my mind that you might sketch the flowers, but I’m glad that you did. Lovely!
It crossed my mind as soon as you handed them to me but it took all week to get to it.
How lovely (is the sketch). I would be passing you lots of things if I was Lisa.
Glad your friend left her flowers with you. This is lovely!!! I think when floral bouquets are past their perfect look they have more charm to them.