Brush pen or black graphite: OneWeek100People is back!

I’m gearing up for some intense people sketching as “One Week 100 People 2018” approaches. I participated in this last year and managed to draw 100 people, which seemed like something worth celebrating once it was done. My people sketching skills probably improved as the week went on, I talked to so many people as I sketched, and I look forward to the challenge again, although it may involve drinking more cups of Tim Horton’s coffee than I am used to. Luckily Roll-up-the-rim is on now, so I may win a free donut in the process.

When I heard that Marc Holmes and Liz Steel were organizing this again from March 5-9, I started thinking about the materials I would use. Last year I sketched all 100 people with a brush and Payne’s Grey watercolour (no preliminary drawing), and I intend to limit my materials again. I went to the mall today to draw the shoppers and test a few things out.

I love drawing with a brush, so I will eliminate pencil drawing once again. This also saves lots of time when you need to draw 20 people per day. A few weeks ago I bought a Carbon Black water-soluble graphite block and used that for my first few drawings. I love it. The blacks you get are deep and dark, and it’s very portable.

I also tried a few sketches with a water-soluble brush pen, which is really fun to use. The line on this literally disappears when you touch it with water, and you get some really great effects with it.

I love how this girl’s curls blended into her jacket.

And how this guy’s cap and hair formed one shape.

I guess I’ll have to decide over the weekend which way I will go so I’m prepared for people sketching on Monday morning. It will be exciting to see sketches from around the world on social media, and if you post, don’t forget to use the hashtag #OneWeek100People2018.