Corner to corner

Corner to cornerPosted: March 26, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
From my seat at The Corner Perk coffee shop in Bluffton, I had a great view of the opposite corner of the street. The small building in front of me was once a carpentry shop but is now for sale (found this out from someone on Instagram). This was my warm-up sketch upon arrival in South Carolina last week.
It always takes some time when I go from a winter to a summer location to get the colour going in my head, and on my palette. Painting winter scenes is all about subtleties — soft cobalt shadows on snow, pale winter branches, lots of greys and browns — so painting all this green is a bit of a shock to the brain. In a good way. The pen drawing is pretty loose and scribbly, which, upon reflection, is a telltale sign of being in a rush to get the colour on the paper. It’s a bit like a shout of joy, but with a Pitt Pen. Sketched in a Handbook Travelogue Journal, 8″ x 8″, using all the colours on my palette!
You have the talent to make the most mundane scense look great, Shari. Not that this old shop is necesarily “mundane”. I would say you make what is probably a nice enough scene look even better. James Guerney has that ability as well. I have a few “regular” spots that are so ho-hum. I wish I could think of some way to do them so that they POP. It hasn’t happened yet.
This is simply gorgeous!! You made an old run down building look amazing!! I live right down the street and you made Calhoun street look fabulous!!
Just adore your beautiful work Shari!!
Lori Wilson
You capture scenes like this so well. You find the beauty in the ordinary!!! Enjoy!
I can feel all that warm sunshine coursing thru your veins & into your palette !!
I just love your style no matter the season or subject, it’s great!!