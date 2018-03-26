Corner to corner

Posted: March 26, 2018

From my seat at The Corner Perk coffee shop in Bluffton, I had a great view of the opposite corner of the street. The small building in front of me was once a carpentry shop but is now for sale (found this out from someone on Instagram). This was my warm-up sketch upon arrival in South Carolina last week.

It always takes some time when I go from a winter to a summer location to get the colour going in my head, and on my palette. Painting winter scenes is all about subtleties — soft cobalt shadows on snow,  pale winter branches, lots of greys and browns — so painting all this green is a bit of a shock to the brain. In a good way. The pen drawing is pretty loose and scribbly, which, upon reflection, is a telltale sign of being in a rush to get the colour on the paper. It’s a bit like a shout of joy, but with a Pitt Pen. Sketched in a Handbook Travelogue Journal, 8″ x 8″, using all the colours on my palette!

5 Comments on “Corner to corner”

  1. Rita Cleary says:
    March 26, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    You have the talent to make the most mundane scense look great, Shari. Not that this old shop is necesarily “mundane”. I would say you make what is probably a nice enough scene look even better. James Guerney has that ability as well. I have a few “regular” spots that are so ho-hum. I wish I could think of some way to do them so that they POP. It hasn’t happened yet.

  2. Lori Wilson says:
    March 26, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    This is simply gorgeous!! You made an old run down building look amazing!! I live right down the street and you made Calhoun street look fabulous!!
    Just adore your beautiful work Shari!!
    Lori Wilson

  3. joantav says:
    March 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    You capture scenes like this so well. You find the beauty in the ordinary!!! Enjoy!

  4. Soni says:
    March 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    I can feel all that warm sunshine coursing thru your veins & into your palette !!

  5. Carol Cooney says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:02 am

    I just love your style no matter the season or subject, it’s great!!

