Storm over Bluffton

Posted: March 27, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |13 Comments

Last week during a workshop demo, we were gathered on a wide screened porch, watching the swirling clouds over Bluffton. It was the opportune moment to paint skies. But as I painted, the storm got closer and closer. I continued to paint — a bit too absorbed in painting the palms to realize that it was getting darker and darker — until I could barely see my paper or the colours on my palette. I have a good chuckle when I look at this now, remembering the clever student who discreetly slipped away and came back moments later with a tiny flashlight that she held over my head so I could finish the demo. I am very grateful for her resourcefulness.

FromtheBluff.jpg

13 Comments on “Storm over Bluffton”

  1. ksbeth says:
    March 27, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    beautiful result and glad you are safe )

    Reply
  2. Tim Mancusi says:
    March 27, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I like the soft, loose sky behind the crisp solid foreground.
    Wonderful as usual.

    Reply
  3. Denise says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Beautiful picture!

    Reply
  4. mayelalameda says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Shari, I have been a fan of your work since I found you on-line. I think your work is PHENOMENAL! What a fantastic sky. You captured the mood so well. I could see myself running for cover as the storm is approaching. Great sketch.

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    March 27, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    You perfectly captured the drama of a storm approaching. It is gorgeous!

    Reply
  6. Linda says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Whoa! This is awesome Shari! Beautiful painting!

    Reply
  7. gaelle1947 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Love the dramatic highlights, in both the sky and water, where the sun rays are filtering through!

    Reply
  8. Marylin Smith says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:38 am

    It’s gorgeous Shari…absolutely gorgeous! Marylin Smith

    Reply
  9. Judy Sopher says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Wonderful painting and especially the sky. Your writing brings it all to life.

    Reply
  10. anne farmer says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:53 am

    The sky …and the sparkle on the water! Wonderful

    Reply
  11. Monique says:
    March 28, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Going to send the link to our beach freinds from Blufton..So nice Shari!

    Reply
  12. Jane Wright says:
    March 28, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Ohh…ahh…beautiful

    Reply
  13. joantav says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    This is a beauty!!! I like your purples and blues in the storm clouds.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s