Storm over Bluffton

Last week during a workshop demo, we were gathered on a wide screened porch, watching the swirling clouds over Bluffton. It was the opportune moment to paint skies. But as I painted, the storm got closer and closer. I continued to paint — a bit too absorbed in painting the palms to realize that it was getting darker and darker — until I could barely see my paper or the colours on my palette. I have a good chuckle when I look at this now, remembering the clever student who discreetly slipped away and came back moments later with a tiny flashlight that she held over my head so I could finish the demo. I am very grateful for her resourcefulness.