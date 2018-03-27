Storm over Bluffton

Storm over BlufftonPosted: March 27, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
Last week during a workshop demo, we were gathered on a wide screened porch, watching the swirling clouds over Bluffton. It was the opportune moment to paint skies. But as I painted, the storm got closer and closer. I continued to paint — a bit too absorbed in painting the palms to realize that it was getting darker and darker — until I could barely see my paper or the colours on my palette. I have a good chuckle when I look at this now, remembering the clever student who discreetly slipped away and came back moments later with a tiny flashlight that she held over my head so I could finish the demo. I am very grateful for her resourcefulness.
beautiful result and glad you are safe )
I like the soft, loose sky behind the crisp solid foreground.
Wonderful as usual.
Beautiful picture!
Shari, I have been a fan of your work since I found you on-line. I think your work is PHENOMENAL! What a fantastic sky. You captured the mood so well. I could see myself running for cover as the storm is approaching. Great sketch.
You perfectly captured the drama of a storm approaching. It is gorgeous!
Whoa! This is awesome Shari! Beautiful painting!
Love the dramatic highlights, in both the sky and water, where the sun rays are filtering through!
It’s gorgeous Shari…absolutely gorgeous! Marylin Smith
Wonderful painting and especially the sky. Your writing brings it all to life.
The sky …and the sparkle on the water! Wonderful
Going to send the link to our beach freinds from Blufton..So nice Shari!
Ohh…ahh…beautiful
This is a beauty!!! I like your purples and blues in the storm clouds.