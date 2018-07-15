Porto’s narrow spaces

After a much needed few days rest in Strasbourg, I’ve arrived in Porto. Wow, what a city! It took a good walk around the city to fully understand how hilly it is here. I spent the day sketching the narrow spaces, looking up and down lanes and trying to get a sense of the place.

My workshop at the Urban Sketchers Symposium is about colour, light and shadow in these narrow spaces, so you can understand my disappointment when my first morning was overcast. Looking up at the Escadas do Codecal and the supports of the Ponte Luis I overhead, I drew the narrowing grey stairs, waiting and hoping for the clouds to part.

After walking across the bridge and having a quick bite, the sun came out so I returned to the staircase and drew the plunging view down to the Douro River.

When I travel I always hope for a room with a view, and in Porto I have one of the best — a terraced garden with pink buildings at the top. In the afternoon I sketched a quick one before heading out again into the streets, to eat my first Pastel de Nata and then sketch some more.

The last one of the day was one looking down Rua de Fabrica in the Aliados neighbourhood. I think my umbrellas are a little too high in the sketch but the perspective is REALLY hard here. I have to forget everything I learned from Stephanie Bower here and draw by intuition alone. There are just too many vanishing points to keep track of!

I’ve started seeing sketchers all over the place — hidden in corners, sitting on little folding stools. It’s going to be an exciting week in Porto!

And even though I was mostly resting (and shopping) in Strasbourg, here’s the quick one I sketched on Place Kleber.