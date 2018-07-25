Porto sketches

The Urban Sketchers Symposium in Porto ended on Saturday and now I’m in Lisbon, relaxing for a few days and then finally heading home.

Before I write about Porto, I want to apologize to everyone who sent comments to me during my European travels. Since this was mostly a working holiday, I didn’t have much time to respond. Besides sketching all day and walking up countless stairs and hills, there were often evening social events, which left little time for writing!

I will soon write another post about my workshops at the symposium, but thought I’d share some of the sketches I did leading up to the event itself.

The first one is from the waterfront in Porto, looking towards the port houses in Gaia. I sat down on the ground to sketch this one, and what remains with me almost as much as this sight was the sound. I’ll never forget the a cappella group (beautiful young singers, all cloaked in black) standing nearby and singing to a crowd of spectators.

The rest of the sketches are from my workshop location — a labyrinth of alleys painted bright colours, bathed in light and shadow, and full of Portuguese neighbourhood life. My head is still spinning from this magical place and I want to write more about the symposium and the city, but it’s hard to do that without a keyboard. Lots more to come when I arrive home!!