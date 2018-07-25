Porto sketches

The Urban Sketchers Symposium in Porto ended on Saturday and now I’m in Lisbon, relaxing for a few days and then finally heading home.

Before I write about Porto, I want to apologize to everyone who sent comments to me during my European travels. Since this was mostly a working holiday, I didn’t have much time to respond. Besides sketching all day and walking up countless stairs and hills, there were often evening social events, which left little time for writing!

I will soon write another post about my workshops at the symposium, but thought I’d share some of the sketches I did leading up to the event itself.

The first one is from the waterfront in Porto, looking towards the port houses in Gaia. I sat down on the ground to sketch this one, and what remains with me almost as much as this sight was the sound. I’ll never forget the a cappella group (beautiful young singers, all cloaked in black) standing nearby and singing to a crowd of spectators.

The rest of the sketches are from my workshop location — a labyrinth of alleys painted bright colours, bathed in light and shadow, and full of Portuguese neighbourhood life. My head is still spinning from this magical place and I want to write more about the symposium and the city, but it’s hard to do that without a keyboard. Lots more to come when I arrive home!!

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    July 25, 2018 at 5:38 am

    Thank you for all that you did post during these weeks. I do love scenes of alleyways (is that a word?) And always enjoy your lovely paintings. Looking forward to your return and seeing more work.

  2. ksbeth says:
    July 25, 2018 at 6:17 am

    i love your paintings. they seem to portray all of the scenes in such a lovely light.

  3. Yorky says:
    July 25, 2018 at 6:53 am

    I love your Porto sketches, especially the strong colours and bold strokes. A lovely way to capture the scene.

  4. mayelalameda says:
    July 25, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Brilliant! Absolutely beautiful sketches Shari. I can’t wait to see more.

  5. loisajay says:
    July 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Your capture of all the details is amazing. Such beautiful sketches, Shari.

  6. Tylara says:
    July 25, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Incredible sense of local colour captured with your own unique colours. Very nice.

  7. Birte says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:36 am

    You capture the beautiful sights so well, love your style…..

  8. Alison says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I sense a lot of joy in every brushstroke. See you soon.

  9. christine kopet says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Wow! I love your response to Porto

  10. Kirk says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Beautiful! I love your use of color!

  11. Frank Bettendorf says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Looks good to me and I’m looking forward to seeing more. Would you please also talk about the challenges of doing alley ways and the enclosed space. Thanks. Frank B

