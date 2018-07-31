Alice at home

Posted: July 31, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

During my time in Europe I was frequently asked about Alice the dog. Since I draw her so often, people were genuinely concerned about her well-being while I was away. I am happy to report that whenever I’m out of town she is very lovingly cared for by a family, in a private home, in the company of other dogs. And while she gets plenty of exercise and love, she certainly doesn’t get sketched. So today I sketched her after our walk, using a new pencil that came in the Urban Sketchers Symposium goodie bag.

I always save all those art supplies — generously donated by sponsors — for when I get home and can try them out at my leisure. This year’s bag was particularly wonderful because it included a clutch pencil set from Art Alternatives as well as a tiny bottle of port wine!

AliceatHome

9 Comments on “Alice at home”

  1. ksbeth says:
    July 31, 2018 at 11:27 am

    good to know. what a doll –

    Reply
  2. SONI says:
    July 31, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Welcome home – I’ll bet Alice went wild seeing you again. All your European scenes were fabulous – really top notch & loved your reports. Love the delicacy of Alice’s supreme contentment. Enjoy that port wine – you earned it !!

    Looking forward to more and always thankful you do this.

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 31, 2018 at 11:35 am

      HI Soni,
      Alice did go wild when I went to get her. She cried with joy all the way home. It was a long time for her to be away, and yes, she is very content to be home. I still have lots to post from my travels but had to sketch her first! Thanks for following along.
      Shari

      Reply
  3. Judy Sopher says:
    July 31, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    I would love to find a place like that to take care of our two dogs so I could enjoy our travels. I always worry about them.

    And your drawing of Alice is wonderful, as always.

    The best part of the bag may be the wine. Does everyone in the workshop get a similar bag? So nice.

    Reply
  4. Lee Kline says:
    July 31, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I can see that Alice is a good dog.

    Reply
  5. Agnès Bolley-Vittot says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Great to see Alice again, The goodie bag must have been different for the instructors because I did not get any Porto wine nor the clutch pencils…..

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      Hi Agnès! I think it was a little bit different. I saw someone using ink that was in the participant good bag and we never received that, so I guess it depends on the sponsors and how much they donate. I hope you had a good time at the symposium and hope you managed to taste the port even though it wasn’t in your bag! Shari

      Reply
  6. Alison says:
    July 31, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Alice seems happy to be home on her own bed. Lovely sketch… as always.

    Reply

