Alice at home

July 31, 2018
During my time in Europe I was frequently asked about Alice the dog. Since I draw her so often, people were genuinely concerned about her well-being while I was away. I am happy to report that whenever I’m out of town she is very lovingly cared for by a family, in a private home, in the company of other dogs. And while she gets plenty of exercise and love, she certainly doesn’t get sketched. So today I sketched her after our walk, using a new pencil that came in the Urban Sketchers Symposium goodie bag.
I always save all those art supplies — generously donated by sponsors — for when I get home and can try them out at my leisure. This year’s bag was particularly wonderful because it included a clutch pencil set from Art Alternatives as well as a tiny bottle of port wine!
good to know. what a doll –
She sure is!
Welcome home – I’ll bet Alice went wild seeing you again. All your European scenes were fabulous – really top notch & loved your reports. Love the delicacy of Alice’s supreme contentment. Enjoy that port wine – you earned it !!
Looking forward to more and always thankful you do this.
HI Soni,
Alice did go wild when I went to get her. She cried with joy all the way home. It was a long time for her to be away, and yes, she is very content to be home. I still have lots to post from my travels but had to sketch her first! Thanks for following along.
Shari
I would love to find a place like that to take care of our two dogs so I could enjoy our travels. I always worry about them.
And your drawing of Alice is wonderful, as always.
The best part of the bag may be the wine. Does everyone in the workshop get a similar bag? So nice.
I can see that Alice is a good dog.
Great to see Alice again, The goodie bag must have been different for the instructors because I did not get any Porto wine nor the clutch pencils…..
Hi Agnès! I think it was a little bit different. I saw someone using ink that was in the participant good bag and we never received that, so I guess it depends on the sponsors and how much they donate. I hope you had a good time at the symposium and hope you managed to taste the port even though it wasn’t in your bag! Shari
Alice seems happy to be home on her own bed. Lovely sketch… as always.