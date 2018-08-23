Back to schoolPosted: August 23, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
It’s back-to-school week for me. I always think it will be a difficult transition after a summer of travel, but once I get back to class and see how enthusiastic my students are for the start of the school year, it gets a little easier. There’s not much homework in the first week except for a little shopping — in the case of my first year group they have to buy sketchbooks over the weekend. Next week I’ll introduce them to the concept of daily sketching by taking them around the campus to draw. They may not be ready for people sketching in the first week, but I was happy to see that many of them were really enthusiastic about drawing.
In preparation for next week, I have been re-reading Mike Daikubara‘s excellent book “Sketch Now Think Later“. His method is the perfect one to motivate them to get going. As always, I hope to post some results next week.
What sketchbook do you have them buy? I’ve been trying watercolor in a Stillman & Birn Beta Series Extra Heavy Weight natural white 180 lb-270 gsm and I’m extremely unhappy with the results. Suggestions are appreciated. Thanks. Frank B
HI Frank, Since my students will likely not be working in watercolor, I let them buy whatever they can afford. A multi-purpose drawing paper is what I usually suggest. If you are looking for a good watercolour sketchbook, I suggest trying the Handbook Travelogue Journal like I use. It’s made by Global Art Materials. The paper is excellent for watercolour and it can take several washes. I have been using it for years.
Thank you for your help. I’ll give it a try. Frank B
You are such an inspiration tomall of us, ans I am sure you are to your students, too.
Thanks so much. I honestly think we learn from each other. My students teach me a lot too.
What do you teach? I love your sketching style, and have purchased your Craftsy classes – just started one of them 🙂
I teach graphic design at a local college. That is what I studied in university. Hope you like the Craftsy classes!
Good luck with the new semester! You will surely inspire some young minds (and hands!). I just reread Mike D’s book this week as well. Always good to get back to the basic intent of sketching and get prodded to sketch without fear.
I’m glad you’ve read the book too Sylvie. Isn’t it wonderful? I hope my students will enjoy the process of just jumping into sketching.
That is an excellent book. Easier said than done-for me.
Have a good school year.
Thanks Judy. Glad you like the book too.
I love Mike D’s book! ‘Thinking’ too much is the biggest problem I’ve encountered in painting/sketching so far. My job (as a scientist for nearly 15 years now! YIKES!) requires and I can’t switch off from it easily.
Also by the way, I wish I could be one of your students Shari 🙂 You have a great job!
Hi Sasala, Glad to hear that you love the book too! Whenever I haven’t sketched for a while it gives me the inspiration to get going!