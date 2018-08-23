Back to school

It’s back-to-school week for me. I always think it will be a difficult transition after a summer of travel, but once I get back to class and see how enthusiastic my students are for the start of the school year, it gets a little easier. There’s not much homework in the first week except for a little shopping — in the case of my first year group they have to buy sketchbooks over the weekend. Next week I’ll introduce them to the concept of daily sketching by taking them around the campus to draw. They may not be ready for people sketching in the first week, but I was happy to see that many of them were really enthusiastic about drawing.

In preparation for next week, I have been re-reading Mike Daikubara‘s excellent book “Sketch Now Think Later“. His method is the perfect one to motivate them to get going. As always, I hope to post some results next week.