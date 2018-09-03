Two pines

Lac Ashton was mirror still when I sketched these two pines from a picture window at a friend’s house. With a grey sky and a light mist falling, the scene was almost monochrome, but for the slightest yellowing of the trees across the lake. The first signs of autumn, no doubt.

I was intending to paint the scene with just two colours — Prussian Blue and Burnt Sienna — because I love using a limited palette on misty days like this, but after I painted the first tree I decided that it might be interesting to use a different mix for the second tree. I switched over to Alizarin Crimson and Phthalo Green, which combine to make a more neutral grey, or even black if you use them at full strength. I haven’t shared any of the content of my upcoming book yet, but I can say that a good chunk of it is devoted to interesting mixes for greys and neutral colour, something that I use quite often, especially in winter.