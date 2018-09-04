Art by the Lake

This coming weekend (Sept. 8 & 9) I’ll be participating in Art by the Lake, the annual outdoor show of the Lakeshore Association of Artists. It’s always a highlight of my September to exhibit along with 40 other artists on the scenic lakeside grounds of Stewart Hall in Pointe Claire. Every year we hope for sunny weather so we can exhibit outdoors, and it’s looking pretty good for this weekend. Hours of the show are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and I’ll be there both days, so drop by to say hello if you are in the Montreal area. Besides getting the chance to see lots of great art, one third of all sales from the originals we sell goes to support On Rock Community Services.

In keeping with a lakeside theme, I was out sketching near the boat club today but my sketching expedition was cut short by one of the hazards of September outings in Montreal: wasps. They were buzzing about as I sketched near the lake but I wasn’t paying much attention to them until I reached into my bag to get a brush and a big fat one that was hiding in there stung my painting hand. Wow, does that hurt!