Thirty minute sketch

It’s been frustratingly difficult to sketch outdoors these days. We’ve had a lot of rain over the past few weeks, and the rainiest days seem to coincide with my free time before or after class. Last week I had a long break but it was pouring outside and I just wasn’t in the mood to sketch in a café. And then there was the day when the weather was good and I had a short break, but I forgot my palette of paints. Ugh. I ended up drawing in ink but it just wasn’t the same because the trees were bright yellow and I painted them grey. Today I had about thirty minutes on my way to school. I sketched directly in pen, and I don’t think the perspective is quite right because I was rushing so much, but I was happy to sketch that bright yellow tree before all the leaves fall.