Thirty minute sketch

Thirty minute sketchPosted: November 6, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
It’s been frustratingly difficult to sketch outdoors these days. We’ve had a lot of rain over the past few weeks, and the rainiest days seem to coincide with my free time before or after class. Last week I had a long break but it was pouring outside and I just wasn’t in the mood to sketch in a café. And then there was the day when the weather was good and I had a short break, but I forgot my palette of paints. Ugh. I ended up drawing in ink but it just wasn’t the same because the trees were bright yellow and I painted them grey. Today I had about thirty minutes on my way to school. I sketched directly in pen, and I don’t think the perspective is quite right because I was rushing so much, but I was happy to sketch that bright yellow tree before all the leaves fall.
I love this 30 minute sketch. It’s great! Wish I could do that in 30 weeks never mind 30 minutes. Sue McKee
Practice, practice… I guess. Keep at it!
I just love your paintings. Your posts are always so inspirational. ( for the thousandth time) thank you for sharing your work!
Denise, thank you for always taking the time to comment. I just love hearing from people who read the posts, and it gives me inspiration too.
very nice
Thanks so much Georgia.
I agree, the last of the yellows are not to be missed. It was 30 min well spent.
These last ones seem to be the most vivid, perhaps in contrast to the bare trees.
Looks just fine!
Thanks Susan!
thirty minutes…..I’d still be figuring out how I was going to paint that car. This is wonderful, Shari.