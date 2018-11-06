Thirty minute sketch

Posted: November 6, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |11 Comments

It’s been frustratingly difficult to sketch outdoors these days. We’ve had a lot of rain over the past few weeks, and the rainiest days seem to coincide with my free time before or after class. Last week I had a long break but it was pouring outside and I just wasn’t in the mood to sketch in a café. And then there was the day when the weather was good and I had a short break, but I forgot my palette of paints. Ugh. I ended up drawing in ink but it just wasn’t the same because the trees were bright yellow and I painted them grey. Today I had about thirty minutes on my way to school. I sketched directly in pen, and I don’t think the perspective is quite right because I was rushing so much, but I was happy to sketch that bright yellow tree before all the leaves fall.

RueRoy.jpg

11 Comments on “Thirty minute sketch”

  1. Sue McKee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    I love this 30 minute sketch. It’s great! Wish I could do that in 30 weeks never mind 30 minutes. Sue McKee

    Reply
  2. Denise says:
    November 6, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    I just love your paintings. Your posts are always so inspirational. ( for the thousandth time) thank you for sharing your work!

    Reply
  3. Georgia Spanos says:
    November 6, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    very nice

    Reply
  4. Peggy Aare says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I agree, the last of the yellows are not to be missed. It was 30 min well spent.

    Reply
  5. Susan power says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Looks just fine!

    Reply
  6. loisajay says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    thirty minutes…..I’d still be figuring out how I was going to paint that car. This is wonderful, Shari.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s