Posted: November 7, 2018
The wind rattled my windows and kept me up for half the night, but this morning the sky was wonderful. After my morning class I raced up to the top floor of my building at school to paint a view of the city that I can now only see in late fall or winter when the trees lose their leaves. As the sun broke through the clouds, the shapes of the buildings sharpened, and I captured my Montreal mountain panorama with a flat brush and dabs of mostly Quinacridone Gold, Burnt Sienna, Cobalt Blue and Alizarin Crimson.
Your description and quick sketch painting, make me smile. It’s lovely. Thank you for sharing.
Gorgeous! I love your Mont Royal panoramas.
Again a lovely painting accompanied by the description of the scene. Thanks for sharing
Love the colors. Your enthusiasm is wonderful. Hope it is catching. I can use some of it. what size is this? I see you used both sides of your sketchbook.