Posted: November 7, 2018 | Author:

The wind rattled my windows and kept me up for half the night, but this morning the sky was wonderful. After my morning class I raced up to the top floor of my building at school to paint a view of the city that I can now only see in late fall or winter when the trees lose their leaves. As the sun broke through the clouds, the shapes of the buildings sharpened, and I captured my Montreal mountain panorama with a flat brush and dabs of mostly Quinacridone Gold, Burnt Sienna, Cobalt Blue and Alizarin Crimson.

  1. Benadette says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Your description and quick sketch painting, make me smile. It’s lovely. Thank you for sharing.

  2. minervafm says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Gorgeous! I love your Mont Royal panoramas.

  3. Sadje says:
    November 8, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Again a lovely painting accompanied by the description of the scene. Thanks for sharing

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    November 8, 2018 at 6:52 am

    Love the colors. Your enthusiasm is wonderful. Hope it is catching. I can use some of it. what size is this? I see you used both sides of your sketchbook.

