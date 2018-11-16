Under the oak

Ah, we had the first snowfall  in Montreal last night, and it was a good one. Not a mere sprinkling of flakes, but a thick covering that hopefully will stay on the ground for a few days. I’ve really been looking forward to winter painting season, but as always, the oak tree in the backyard is still holding on to its leaves, messing up all that perfect whiteness. Last year, oddly, the leaves stayed on the tree until February, which left a big mess on the ground in the spring. We’ll see what happens this year. In the meantime, I’ll be getting my snow colours ready — lots of blues and browns to make all those winter neutrals.

  1. Sadje says:
    November 16, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Beautiful picture!

  2. blissfullycreating says:
    November 16, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    love this painting! and miss the snow!

  3. Lisa Bancroft says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    SO perfect! On the radio this morning here on the ‘wet’ coast they described Montreal’s snowfall then played a new Paul Cargnello song: Il neige sur NDG / Et je marche seul en pensant à ma vie / À mes amours, mes amis …. Ah, souvenir, souvenirs…. 🙂

  4. Laura Roman says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Look how our snow got messed up from leaves that are Still falling! Pennsylvania early snow. Sent from my iPhone

  5. karim waked says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:19 pm

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    So nice to see the wheelbarrow is back. Looks brighter-love the colors in this painting. You have been looking forward to snow painting but I have been looking forward to seeing the results. We also had our first snow. And the oak trees are hanging on to many of the leaves as well. Its a nice contrast.

  7. Mj Hoop says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Love this one. Reminds me of my own yard. Going to see if I can do snow the next time it comes. Last night’s melted too fast. Thanks for sharing your work.

  8. Yolanda Seguro says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Yeay the snow! These are my favourite paintings ❄️

  9. Jeff Gold says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Great to see the wheelbarrow again! It seems a bit early to see soon on it but it’s always a welcome sight. I think you need to make it your logo. We had a major snow dump too. BTW I love what you did with the leaves both on the tree and on the ground. As always, direct and concise brushwork. Brava!

  10. Jeff Gold says:
    November 16, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    What I meant to say was It seems a early to snow on it…

  11. Frank Bettendorf says:
    November 16, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Nice image and it’s wonderful to see the wheelbarrow has survived! Frank

  12. Sue McKee says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    I agree with everyone else, I love the wheelbarrow. I have one behind a shack I have in the country and I’ve started drawing and painting it because of your wheelbarrow paintings. I also loved the recent painting you did of the mountain in Montreal. It brings back such nostalgic memories of when I lived in Montreal. Thanks, for your inspiration, it’s huge.

  13. joantav says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Nicely done! I like this familiar spot. We had snow too…but it was nearly gone by morning after paralyzing the NY area yesterday afternoon. It took many people by surprise.

  14. gaelle1947 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Ah…comme j’anticipe chaque année cette belle scène le la barouette…beautiful and colorful formal announcement that winter, once again, is upon us! South-Eastern New Brunswick is also being whitened! And thanks to Lisa Bancroft for prompting me to look up Paul Cargnello on Youtube – a most pleasant discovery!

  15. Irene Miller says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Hi Sheri,
    You have such a knack for capturing very simple settings and producing beautiful paintings which speak to our hearts. My husband always asks to see your paintings.

