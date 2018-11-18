Sunday woods

Sunday woodsPosted: November 18, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
It’s an abrupt start to winter, isn’t it? It feels like I was painting boat scenes only a few weeks ago. But the snow arrived suddenly and seems to be sticking around in Montreal, much to my delight. Usually I can only paint scenes like this on my winter school holiday in January.
At -10C, it’s was too cold this morning to be outside with an easel, so this one was painted in my warm studio, after a walk with Alice. These days, Arches rough paper is working well for me, and I am in the process of working with some different brushes which I will write about soon, probably when my school semester is over. I’m long overdue to update my materials page too, but again, it will be in a few weeks when I have more time. In the meantime, I’m just happy to sneak in a few hours to paint every few days.
Such a beautiful painting
Beautiful painting.
Yes, those boats seem like just yesterday! Beautiful snow, though…
Oh my! your painting is superb….I feel like I should be putting on sunglasses – how well you’ve captured the strong reflected sunlight on the snow. Your winter paintings make me LOVE our cold season and the magical scenes it presents to us. As we stopped and smelled the roses in the summer, we can also stop and inhale the pristine diamond-speckled landscapes (and cityscapes) after a snowfall.
Really loving this one Shari!
Wow! That rough paper really worked for this now didn’t it?
Love the color or the birches and shadows!
This is one of your very best winter scenes as far as I’m concerned. The composition is very compelling with the large rocks and shadows in the foreground and that beautiful band of warm colors at the high horizon. And I LOVE the purple trees with the lively rhythm of varied verticals. And it’s all backlit. WOW!
Just love the light in this one !
Beautiful Shari! Just beautiful 😊
I love the purple, this looks like an actual photo to me. Wow, amazing job.
Wow! Glorious snow scene!