Sunday woods

It’s an abrupt start to winter, isn’t it? It feels like I was painting boat scenes only a few weeks ago. But the snow arrived suddenly and seems to be sticking around in Montreal, much to my delight. Usually I can only paint scenes like this on my winter school holiday in January.

At -10C, it’s was too cold this morning to be outside with an easel, so this one was painted in my warm studio, after a walk with Alice. These days, Arches rough paper is working well for me, and I am in the process of working with some different brushes which I will write about soon, probably when my school semester is over. I’m long overdue to update my materials page too, but again, it will be in a few weeks when I have more time. In the meantime, I’m just happy to sneak in a few hours to paint every few days.