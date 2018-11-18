Sunday woods

 It’s an abrupt start to winter, isn’t it? It feels like I was painting boat scenes only a few weeks ago. But the snow arrived suddenly and seems to be sticking around in Montreal, much to my delight. Usually I can only paint scenes like this on my winter school holiday in January. 

At -10C, it’s was too cold this morning to be outside with an easel, so this one was painted in my warm studio, after a walk with Alice.  These days, Arches rough paper is working well for me, and I am in the process of working with some different brushes which I will write about soon, probably when my school semester is over. I’m long overdue to update my materials page too, but again, it will be in a few weeks when I have more time. In the meantime, I’m just happy to sneak in a few hours to paint every few days.

12 Comments on “Sunday woods”

  1. Diane Young says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Such a beautiful painting

  3. M. L. Kappa says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Yes, those boats seem like just yesterday! Beautiful snow, though…

  4. gaelle1947 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Oh my! your painting is superb….I feel like I should be putting on sunglasses – how well you’ve captured the strong reflected sunlight on the snow. Your winter paintings make me LOVE our cold season and the magical scenes it presents to us. As we stopped and smelled the roses in the summer, we can also stop and inhale the pristine diamond-speckled landscapes (and cityscapes) after a snowfall.

  5. lolliejack says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Really loving this one Shari!

  6. DiniAlice says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Wow! That rough paper really worked for this now didn’t it?

  7. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Love the color or the birches and shadows!

  8. Jeff Gold says:
    November 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    This is one of your very best winter scenes as far as I’m concerned. The composition is very compelling with the large rocks and shadows in the foreground and that beautiful band of warm colors at the high horizon. And I LOVE the purple trees with the lively rhythm of varied verticals. And it’s all backlit. WOW!

  9. Lorraine Arsenault says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Just love the light in this one !

  10. Linda Murray says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Beautiful Shari! Just beautiful 😊

  11. sue fenyvesi says:
    November 18, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I love the purple, this looks like an actual photo to me. Wow, amazing job.

  12. Leslie Blackwell says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Wow! Glorious snow scene!

