Walk the dog

Walk the dogPosted: January 10, 2019
It seemed like a perfect painting day. A quiet morning in Pointe Claire Village. Some freshly fallen snow. A view I’ve sketched many times, AND a lucky parking spot just behind a bus stop, which pretty much guarantees that no one can park in front of me. WRONG. It turns out that the no parking zone in front of me is the busiest parking spot in the village. The first offender was a Purolator truck making multiple drop offs. Then it was a sidewalk-clearing plow that ironically got stuck in the snow. After that it was an 18-wheeler reversing into a grocery store parking lot. And then a man dropping off a gift bag to someone in a café. The list is long.
Each of these things might seem like a minor distraction on a warm day, but when you’re painting in the car in winter, time is of the essence. Five or ten minutes longer than expected can mean frozen feet and fingertips. You see, my process when painting in the car is to warm it up sufficiently before I set out to paint, in the hopes that when I turn off the engine to paint, the residual heat will keep me warm for some time, maybe even long enough to get me through a full painting. That’s the plan, anyway.
The end of this story is that I did manage to finish my painting on site. After all the comings and goings that blocked my view, the space finally cleared and I was able to add in all the details that are so important at the end of the painting process.
this one is great Shari. I really enjoy your daily posts!
Thanks for writing Dan. Much appreciated.
What a great view. Love the perspective. Too funny about the no – parking – unless you were there trying to paint, of course!
Thanks!
Hi Shari! Quick question for you: I was caught by your line about adding in the all-important details at the end of painting. Will your new book – coming out soon, right? – show any paintings in progression?? I am always in awe of what look to be layers in your paintings and would love to see the multi-step process for them. Will your new book be a resource for this? Thanks!!
Denise
Hi Denise. Yes, the book is coming out soon. Beginning of April, so my publisher tells me. This book does include lots of stuff about colour, but no paintings in progression. It is more of a resource book for colour, but since it is quite a small format (not sure if you have seen any others in this series) there is not place for a step-by-step process. I will try to do another one on the blog one of these days.
Wonderful! I’d love to see a progression on the blog when you can!! And thanks for the info on the book… REALLY looking forward to it coming out.
Hi Shari, I really love seeing your sketchbook paintings and the spontaneity and freshness of them. I wonder what sketchbook you use? I like the square format of your book and would like know the type of paper is in it.
Many thanks. Ann !
HI Ann. The square sketchbooks I use are Handbook Travelogue Watercolour Journals (https://www.cheapjoes.com/global-art-hand-book-watercolor-journals.html) but today I was working on a pad of Arches Rough Paper, 140 lb. I love working on rough paper!
Hi Shari, I may sound like a broken record, but I have to say again I love your work and your posts! Thanks so much for sharing:)
Denise, the positive comments keep me going! There’s no limit on them : ) Thank you.
You are amazing.
Irene, I thank you, despite my embarrassment at your very kind comment.
I love how you’ve conveyed the personality of this particular spot. Wonderful colours and mood.
Thanks Alison. It felt good to do some car sketching today.
Today’s gem, hard earned.
Many thanks & well done 🙂
And many thanks to you Chris, for taking the time to write.