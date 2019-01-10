Walk the dog

It seemed like a perfect painting day. A quiet morning in Pointe Claire Village. Some freshly fallen snow. A view I’ve sketched many times, AND a lucky parking spot just behind a bus stop, which pretty much guarantees that no one can park in front of me. WRONG. It turns out that the no parking zone in front of me is the busiest parking spot in the village. The first offender was a Purolator truck making multiple drop offs. Then it was a sidewalk-clearing plow that ironically got stuck in the snow. After that it was an 18-wheeler reversing into a grocery store parking lot. And then a man dropping off a gift bag to someone in a café. The list is long.

Each of these things might seem like a minor distraction on a warm day, but when you’re painting in the car in winter, time is of the essence. Five or ten minutes longer than expected can mean frozen feet and fingertips. You see, my process when painting in the car is to warm it up sufficiently before I set out to paint, in the hopes that when I turn off the engine to paint, the residual heat will keep me warm for some time, maybe even long enough to get me through a full painting. That’s the plan, anyway.

The end of this story is that I did manage to finish my painting on site. After all the comings and goings that blocked my view, the space finally cleared and I was able to add in all the details that are so important at the end of the painting process.