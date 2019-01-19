Villeray lane, step-by-step

My new iPad Pro has a great camera which makes taking process shots of my studio paintings much easier than it used to be. I just prop the painting up on an easel and take a few shots along the way.

I’ve been painting away during this holiday break in preparation for a show I’m having in March at Galerie Carlos, which is part of The Old Brewery Mission. I hope to have lots of new Montreal scenes, including this one of a lane in Villeray.

After completing the pencil drawing (from a photo I took last week) I use a big brush to put in a light wash of the initial warm and cool tones, painting around the whites. This is a half sheet of Arches Rough 140 lb watercolour paper, so the brush I use is a big mop that holds tons of water.

The second step is to use a wide flat brush to start to define the movement and texture in the scene. I initially left the snow in the foreground quite light but then decided to go in with a big, wet wash of grey to tie both sides of the lane together. For the overcast day, I used mostly blues and Burnt Sienna, which allowed me to vary the greys from warm to cool in different areas of the painting.

After a walk with the dog, I came back to a fully dry sheet and was then able to add details to the watercolour. At that point I decided to put in the little boys playing in the lane. I tried to paint them without too much fuss — just a few quick swipes of bright colour with the brush. I didn’t want them to be overworked or more detailed than the rest of the painting.

The last step was to add lots of calligraphy and texture on the sheds, the trees, the utility poles and power lines. I did this mostly with a series of rigger brushes, and dryer, thicker paint. When the watercolour was fully dry I scanned it in sections and stitched it together in Photoshop, so the colour on the final version is the most accurate.