Snow storm

I’ve been doing lots of experimenting with the Procreate app on my iPad. I love the drawing tools, but it has taken me a long time to find something that approximates paint. There are indeed many brushes, but I just can’t get them to do what I want. Admittedly I am self-taught, so far, but that will change eventually. I probably could learn a lot by watching some YouTube videos, but I enjoy the process of discovery and experimentation even if the results are poor.

Last night while waiting for dinner to cook, I discovered the water pen. It’s hidden under the Calligraphy menu. That might lead you to think it was a tool with strokes that vary from thick to thin, which it is, but instead of having solid edges like an ink pen, the edges are textured and soft. That makes drawing with it kind of like painting with soft oil or acrylic brushes. And as you overlap the strokes you don’t get a darker overlap area like some of the traditional Procreate brushes. The best word I can find to describe the brush is “malleable”. It actually feels like I am moving wet paint around when I use it.

Here’s a quick time-lapse video of the sketch I did while looking out the window at today’s snow storm. Maybe you’ll see what I mean about malleable. Do you have a Procreate brush that you love? Please let me know, and send me some links to samples you’ve created. I’d love to see.