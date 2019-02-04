Grey Monday

If you live in Montreal you probably woke up this morning to the sound of car windshields being scraped. Freezing drizzle, not to be confused with freezing rain, has been falling all day. Walking is treacherous but the white stuff that settles on the trees is quite unique. Neither snow nor ice, it is more of lacy coating that covers trunks and branches, and is actually quite beautiful if you don’t have to spend time scraping it off your car. From my window at school I had a view of the cemetery nearby, and it seemed like the perfect weather to draw in greyscale. Sketched on my iPad during a short break between classes today.