Unfinished bouquet

I guess it was worth it to have spent a little more on the red bouquet because it’s been hanging around for weeks and still looks good. I love to draw flowers in different states of decay, using different materials. In this case, first was watercolour, second was in Procreate, and hopefully the third one will be in gouache, if I can get to it before it’s completely gone.

  1. Marylin Smith says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    It’s gorgeous, Shari….I live in Queensland Australia and we are lucky to get one week out of a bouquet and of course watercolour dries so quickly (as soon as the paint hits the paper!)…. I am really looking to the slightly cooler weather of winter…….

  2. Bernadette says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    A fellow member of the art association I belong to, just submitted a painting done in Procreate. She said she would be glad to help me explore working in this fascinating new category. Thank you for introducing us to this unique method of painting.
    Your painting is lovely!

  3. Prior... says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Great idea to capture the different stages – and sounds like the red one was the right choice

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 7, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Great idea to use the different media. What I find particularly interesting here is that in Procreate you can create effects, textures, etc. that are unique to this medium. Have you tried printing any of your iPad art yet?

  5. Jeff Gold says:
    February 7, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Shari, you’ve done it. You have made the transition to Procreate retaining your very special qualities as a painter. This drawing is 100% your style but carried over to the new medium. What’s amazing to me is that it doesn’t look like a watercolor but is clearly drawn as you would have painted it. It really is beautiful. Brava!

