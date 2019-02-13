Snow day

Who doesn’t love a snow day? Especially when you’ve set a 6 a.m. wakeup call for an early class but find out that you can roll over and stay in bed a little longer because all the school are closed.

I’ve got plenty of school work to do, but instead started the day with a few sketches using Artgraf watersoluble graphite, the one in the shape of a tailor’s chalk. It was perfect for sketching the monochrome landscape outside my front window.

Alice came outside with us while we shovelled our way out of 40 centimetres of snow, but then she was pretty tired and took a nap while I sketched.

After looking out the front window, I sketched a view of the backyard too. The solid graphite is wonderful for painting values. Since I was going directly to watercolour with no pencil or pen drawing first, I was able to lightly paint the shapes in pale grey and then gradually build up to deep black, with lots of layers of mid-tone greys in between.

  1. Sadje says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Fantastic.

  2. angmacleod says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    A super rendering of the perfect snow day!

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Excellent capture oftoday. That’s a very interesting product with a well-done website. Thanks for the info.

  4. Donna says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    An interesting product. I must try it

  5. Frank Bettendorf says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Great rendering. Here in Washington because of our snow I’m with Alice! Frank B

  6. Madeline says:
    February 13, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Love those trees in snowy conversation!

