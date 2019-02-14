A little surprise in the mail

Posted: February 14, 2019 | Author:

Look what arrived in the mail today! It’s the first copy of my book “The Urban Sketching Handbook: Working with Color“. I was so thrilled to see it in print that I had to get my husband to flip through it for me while I did this video. It’s scheduled to be in the hands of retailers at the end of March, and that’s when pre-orders should arrive too. I am grateful to the many contributors who generously sent me their sketches to be included here.

It’s a relief after all the work to see that the colour reproduction is good (especially for a book about colour) and that everything is where it should be.

24 Comments on “A little surprise in the mail”

  1. Carol Bershad says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Congratulations, Shari. Can’t wait to have it in my hands too. What an accomplishment!

    
  2. Christine says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Can’t wait! Looks fabulous.

    
  3. Barbara Beynon says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Congratulations, Shari! What a wonderful feeling it must be to have that book in your hands. Looking forward to holding my own copy soon.

    
  4. Christine Belanger says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Thank you for the preview – it looks great. I look forward to receiving my copy. Thank you also for all the wonderful inspiration you provide.

    
  5. Anne Peterson says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Awesome!!! Congrats on this beautiful book…I can’t wait to get one in my hands…

    
  6. pamlopez15 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    So thrilled for you! The preview looks great! Am looking forward to seeing my copy!

    
  7. Lee Kline says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Congratulations Shari! I’ll buy it.

    
  8. Chris Rusk says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Many people do not realize the effort it takes to produce a high quality print product. My hat is off to you Shari – I know the blood sweat and tears involved. There is no better joy than holding the prize in your hand and taking in all the elements that turned out just right. Enjoy!

    
  9. Kathy Noble says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Congratulations Shari! I can’t WAIT to get it!!! I pre-ordered it months ago and looking at this video I can see it is going to be as fabulous as I hoped/expected🤗

    
  10. Patricia Kidd says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    congratulations!!!! Your work is sublime!

    
  11. Yvonne says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    I can hardly wait to see it – I pre-ordered it on Amazon when you announced it 😉

    
  12. -N- says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I ordered it when you announced it, and am excited to know it is looking so nice! I am sure you are thrilled beyond measure. Congratulations.

    
  13. Beverley Rankin says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Bravo!

    
  14. Ghislaine Gargaro says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Congratulations! Looks very informative. I will get my copy.

    
  15. Nessa Neilson Morse says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Shari- It looks great. I pre ordered it back some time ago when you first wrote about it and Amazon first listed it. I’ve been so eager to get the real thing. Congratulations on all your hard work. Thanks in advance for the delight and inspiration I know I’ll find when it finally arrives.
    Congratulations and best wishes👌😄🎆💥

    
  16. Denise Gowan says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    WOW!!! It looks gorgeous. I just placed my pre-order… Can’t think of a better from-me-to-me Valentine’s gift!!! Already looking forward to the April delivery. Congrats, Shari!!

    
  17. Carol says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    how exciting, congratulations!

    
  18. Susan prince says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Congratulations! That is a beautiful book! I can’t wait to get mine!!!

    
  19. Madeline says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    So exciting, I’ll be off to purchase mine as soon as they hit the shops! Hope you had a wee celebration 🎉.

    
  20. Denise says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Congratulations! A well deserved accomplishment. Will you autograph my copy if I bring it with me to the Fredericksburg workshop??

    
  21. Margaret Horak says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Just ordered mine this week!

    
  22. mayelalameda says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Congrats! The book looks amazing. Can’t wait to have it in my hands.

    
  23. Fiona McQuarrie says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Congratulations!!!

    
  24. Bob Carrifee says:
    February 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Looks great, ordered it!

    

