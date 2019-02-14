A little surprise in the mail

A little surprise in the mailPosted: February 14, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 24 Comments
Look what arrived in the mail today! It’s the first copy of my book “The Urban Sketching Handbook: Working with Color“. I was so thrilled to see it in print that I had to get my husband to flip through it for me while I did this video. It’s scheduled to be in the hands of retailers at the end of March, and that’s when pre-orders should arrive too. I am grateful to the many contributors who generously sent me their sketches to be included here.
It’s a relief after all the work to see that the colour reproduction is good (especially for a book about colour) and that everything is where it should be.
