Rude behaviourPosted: February 24, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 31 Comments
I am a bad guest. We were visiting friends in the Eastern Townships on the weekend, and during lunch I could see this scene out window. Cool blue shadows, crisp white snow, side-lit pine trunks against a backdrop of even darker pines. A value sketch formed in my head as I ate. And then, instead of sitting politely while everyone chatted and finished their meal, I set up my paints on the kitchen counter and painted the scene. Rude behaviour indeed. Painted on a pad of Arches Rough 140 lb, 10″ x 14″.
Gorgeous colours! I can see why you couldn’t resist.
Thanks so much Lorraine.
Hi Shari – beautiful scene. From a process standpoint, can you please describe what you put in first, second, third, etc….?
HI Eric,
Thanks for writing. For this one I painted the shadows first. They were changing quickly and I wanted to capture their shapes and direction, so I started with those. After that I did the background wash (the distant pines),using a very wet wash so I could drop even darker colours into it. Lastly I painted the trees, trying the vary the colour, colour temperature and value of each one. Of course at the end of the process I always pull out a fine rigger to add some calligraphy on the trees.
Hope that helps.
Shari
Merci Shari pour ces indications, c’est très précieux et informatif!
Lovely painting. A great gift to the hostess ……..
Thanks Birte.
You can be rude at my house anytime! Not only a lovely scene but a very lovely sketch!
Thanks Christine. Do you have a view like this? I may show up at your house.
If I lived closer, you would be a welcomed guest any time!!!! Beautiful painting – it will last way longer than any dinner table conversation!
Thanks Gayle. How’s the view from your window??
Beyond a few rows of rooftops: an ever-changing panorama of the Bay of Fundy and sky. Exception,of course, being the restricted view of only neighboring houses across the street under foggy or snowy conditions. But it only takes a 5 minute walk to get an unhampered view of the sea in all its moods…paradise for the outdoor painter! (my waxing poetic right now is because I’m listening to the audiobook: “The Sea” by John Banville!).
Ha ha! Rude, indeed. You should be ashamed of yourself.
I had to laugh about this quite a lot – I am sure your friends get it. We love our friends for who they are, not what we think they should be. I am sure your friends enjoyed the painting, even if they do not “get” what it means to paint. They have their “things” too!
Yes, my friends get it. I don’t think they minded me painting while they had coffee. They are creative too, and have known me for years, so no surprises when they see me pull out a sketchbook.
Shari, thanks for sharing the story behind the painting. The results were worth it!
Glad you enjoyed it!
Beautiful picture. How did you maintain the whites on the trees. Did you use something?
Hi Mary. I don’t use masking fluid. Those are the whites of the paper. If you know where you want to leave the whites in advance, then you can paint around them. That’s why a value sketch is important, even if it’s in your head like it was for me.
I can’t imagine you being rude in any form …… I’m laughing along with -N- and agreeing completely ……… but if I were your host, I wouldn’t let you leave with that fab painting
You’ve made me feel a bit better about doing same thing at lunches luckily with Artist friends who mercilessly taunted me while they carried onward
They were actually very happy that I was painting. The rudeness is only how I feel when I jump up in the middle of the meal. They completely understand.
Well I’m sure if you left it as a gift they would understand. Nice capture
It was worth it. Came out great!
I live in a scenic area. You would be welcome to my house for a meal. I’ll even open all the curtains for you….and you may paint away w/o feeling (even jokingly) that you are a bad guest. It’s a lovely painting. I’m wondering where it lives and delights now and if you sell any of the work you show us here???? Thanks for sharing.
I live in Austin, QC, very close to Mont Orford. You really captured my everyday winter scene (waiting for Memphremagog to thaw, not for tomorrow for sure with the winter we are having and SOOO much snow!). Thanks!
Your story is priceless as is the painting. Whenever I visit a favorite cousin for a weekend, I pack my paints, brushes and paper too. While she reads or tends to a dinner for us, I paint. She “gets it” she tells me. She knows how strong the urge to paint wells within me. Although she does not paint herself, she allows me to follow my passion. Usually, my work is of house plants or cut flower bouquets and falls short of your lovely paintings, still I paint. Thanks for sharing. It makes me smile.
What a great painting, and story. The picture will always be there as a reminder of a wonderful weekend with good friends.
Your shadows are always an inspiration! This is lovely and I’m sure your friends understood your compulsion to get this down on paper. Beautiful!
I wouldn’t say rude. You hosts know you are an artist. I’m sure they understand. Surprise them!
I love your snow scenes, Shari. Your paintings are always an inspiration to those of us who would like to paint like you…Sigh! How do you create the snow shadow colors?
Lovely painting- more sparkling than the post dinner conversation I’m guessing!
Really beautiful. Even after this long and miserable winter (it ain’t over yet), you continue to make it look like Nirvana. I love the warm colors throughout against the obligatory cools of the shadows. As the kids say “your values ROCK!” Wow, again.