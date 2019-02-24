Rude behaviour

I am a bad guest. We were visiting friends in the Eastern Townships on the weekend, and during lunch I could see this scene out window. Cool blue shadows, crisp white snow, side-lit pine trunks against a backdrop of even darker pines. A value sketch formed in my head as I ate. And then, instead of sitting politely while everyone chatted and finished their meal, I set up my paints on the kitchen counter and painted the scene. Rude behaviour indeed. Painted on a pad of Arches Rough 140 lb, 10″ x 14″.