Expression tulips

I love testing out new papers. I received a small sample pack of Hahnemühle Expression watercolour paper in the mail today, so I tried it out by sketching the tulips on my kitchen counter.

The surface of the paper is a little harder than a Fabriano, which is what I usually use to paint flowers, but it’s still beautiful to draw on in pencil. It’s not overly textured which means it should take an ink line fairly well too. It takes paint beautifully, and the colours remain vibrant. The washes stay wet for a long time, allowing me to drop more colour into areas that are still damp. And it’s good for lifting. All in all a two thumbs up from me.