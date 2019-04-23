Spring show this weekend

It’s spring outside but I’m still painting the last few winter scenes. This new one will be on exhibit this weekend (April 27-28) at one of my favourite events of the season: the Lakeshore Association of Artists Spring Show. If you are in the Montreal area, please drop by to have a look at work by over 40 exhibiting artists. Vernissage is Friday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 pm and the show continues all day Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. A portion of the proceeds from the show goes to support NOVA West Island. You can find us at Fritz Farm, 20477 Lakeshore Road, Baie d’Urfé. Hope to see you there!

  1. Sue from Wales says:
    April 23, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    The sunlight just bounces off the snow! I love it.

  2. Linda Murray says:
    April 23, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Just beautiful, Shari!! You paint the most awesome snow scenes. The shadows on the drifts and the sun glaring on the snow, I feel like I am there. You picked a winner as one of your exhibits! Wish I could be there- enjoy! 👍

  3. Chris Rusk says:
    April 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    So strong, the snow in the foreground really jumps out at you. It was a long winter, but this one last glimpse makes up for all that shovelling. Really nice painting.

  4. gaelle1947 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Jaw-dropping spectacular!!!!

  5. Bernadette says:
    April 23, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Love it! The sunlight over the snow is breathtaking! it’s gorgeous!
    Wish I could see it in person.

