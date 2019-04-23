Spring show this weekend

Spring show this weekendPosted: April 23, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
It’s spring outside but I’m still painting the last few winter scenes. This new one will be on exhibit this weekend (April 27-28) at one of my favourite events of the season: the Lakeshore Association of Artists Spring Show. If you are in the Montreal area, please drop by to have a look at work by over 40 exhibiting artists. Vernissage is Friday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 pm and the show continues all day Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. A portion of the proceeds from the show goes to support NOVA West Island. You can find us at Fritz Farm, 20477 Lakeshore Road, Baie d’Urfé. Hope to see you there!
The sunlight just bounces off the snow! I love it.
Thanks so much Sue. That is exactly what I was trying to capture.
Just beautiful, Shari!! You paint the most awesome snow scenes. The shadows on the drifts and the sun glaring on the snow, I feel like I am there. You picked a winner as one of your exhibits! Wish I could be there- enjoy! 👍
Thanks so much Linda. I had to do one more winter scene before I start painting flowers.
So strong, the snow in the foreground really jumps out at you. It was a long winter, but this one last glimpse makes up for all that shovelling. Really nice painting.
Jaw-dropping spectacular!!!!
Love it! The sunlight over the snow is breathtaking! it’s gorgeous!
Wish I could see it in person.