Spring show this weekend

It’s spring outside but I’m still painting the last few winter scenes. This new one will be on exhibit this weekend (April 27-28) at one of my favourite events of the season: the Lakeshore Association of Artists Spring Show. If you are in the Montreal area, please drop by to have a look at work by over 40 exhibiting artists. Vernissage is Friday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 pm and the show continues all day Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. A portion of the proceeds from the show goes to support NOVA West Island. You can find us at Fritz Farm, 20477 Lakeshore Road, Baie d’Urfé. Hope to see you there!