Veer left

Posted: May 1, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |12 Comments

I haven’t sketched in downtown Montreal in a dog’s age, so when I had a mid-morning appointment there today, I left a little early and sketched in Griffintown first.

With luck on my side, I found a coveted parking spot on Wellington, facing this scene. I do love a good jumble of road signs and construction bits, and in this one the pattern of orange cones and signs and barricades was exactly what I was hoping for on a grey day — a few spots of colour in the urban landscape to make up for this endlessly dismal spring in Montreal.

12 Comments on “Veer left”

  1. Elaine says:
    May 1, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Gee you’re good, a winner! Love that pick-me-upper painting on this grey day, thanks Shari.

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    You are so right. The orange cones and signs, left and right really make a grey day come alive. Always, you include sparks of color for added interest. They draw us in with you as you faced the scene to sketch. Beautifully done.

    Reply
  3. acousticpaint says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Wow, I love this! The orange of the construction signs really contrasts from the gray-toned background. Hope you’re having a good week. 🙂
    ~Elizabeth

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    You can the most boring thing and make it look good. All the things we see every day have the potential for a sketch. Thank you.

    Reply
  5. Lee Kline says:
    May 1, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Hi, Shari. Is Griffintown where you, Mark and I sketched so long ago?

    Reply
  6. Anna Cull says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    If you like orange cones and construction bits, then I’m sure you’d love sketching Christchurch (NZ). We’re a bit over the orange in our landscape (it’s been a big part of the city since the earthquakes in 2010-2011). I do love your pic though : )

    Reply
  7. Kirk says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    You can make any subject look great!

    Reply
  8. jjukes says:
    May 1, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Brings back memories of my years in Montreal. Love your work and am really enjoying your new book.

    Reply
  9. Kristiina Sakai says:
    May 1, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    OMG Shari, you are a genius, always making the banal look exciting and interesting!
    There’s a lesson in that! Thanks so much!

    Reply
  10. Harriet braun says:
    May 2, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Lovely in all respects. May I ask what colors?

    Reply
  11. Judy Sopher says:
    May 2, 2019 at 11:42 am

    As said above, you make such good paintings from everyday and mundane things. To me, this is more interesting than a garden scene.

    Have you seen Tioh Yi Chie’s review of your book on You Tube ? He praised it highly.

    Reply
  12. Liliane Partikian says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Yup, that’s Montreal, the capital of the orange cones….you make them look beautiful!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s