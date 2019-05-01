Veer leftPosted: May 1, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
I haven’t sketched in downtown Montreal in a dog’s age, so when I had a mid-morning appointment there today, I left a little early and sketched in Griffintown first.
With luck on my side, I found a coveted parking spot on Wellington, facing this scene. I do love a good jumble of road signs and construction bits, and in this one the pattern of orange cones and signs and barricades was exactly what I was hoping for on a grey day — a few spots of colour in the urban landscape to make up for this endlessly dismal spring in Montreal.
Gee you’re good, a winner! Love that pick-me-upper painting on this grey day, thanks Shari.
You are so right. The orange cones and signs, left and right really make a grey day come alive. Always, you include sparks of color for added interest. They draw us in with you as you faced the scene to sketch. Beautifully done.
Wow, I love this! The orange of the construction signs really contrasts from the gray-toned background. Hope you’re having a good week. 🙂
~Elizabeth
You can the most boring thing and make it look good. All the things we see every day have the potential for a sketch. Thank you.
Hi, Shari. Is Griffintown where you, Mark and I sketched so long ago?
If you like orange cones and construction bits, then I’m sure you’d love sketching Christchurch (NZ). We’re a bit over the orange in our landscape (it’s been a big part of the city since the earthquakes in 2010-2011). I do love your pic though : )
You can make any subject look great!
Brings back memories of my years in Montreal. Love your work and am really enjoying your new book.
OMG Shari, you are a genius, always making the banal look exciting and interesting!
There’s a lesson in that! Thanks so much!
Lovely in all respects. May I ask what colors?
As said above, you make such good paintings from everyday and mundane things. To me, this is more interesting than a garden scene.
Have you seen Tioh Yi Chie’s review of your book on You Tube ? He praised it highly.
Yup, that’s Montreal, the capital of the orange cones….you make them look beautiful!