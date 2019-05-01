Veer left

I haven’t sketched in downtown Montreal in a dog’s age, so when I had a mid-morning appointment there today, I left a little early and sketched in Griffintown first.

With luck on my side, I found a coveted parking spot on Wellington, facing this scene. I do love a good jumble of road signs and construction bits, and in this one the pattern of orange cones and signs and barricades was exactly what I was hoping for on a grey day — a few spots of colour in the urban landscape to make up for this endlessly dismal spring in Montreal.