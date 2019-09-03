The view from Silver Creek

The colours from my recent trip to Idaho’s Silver Creek Preserve are still in my mind, which is why I decided to paint a half-sheet studio watercolour sooner rather than later. I’m happy I did some quick sketches on site, which served as a colour guide when I painted this larger work.

When I work on larger paintings in my studio using my own reference photos, I often spend a long time selecting an image that fits with the season I am in. In winter I have a hard time painting summer scenes with lots of green in them, and the same is true in summer. It just seems odd to paint snow. That’s why I figured the best time to paint this one would be right now, when I can still envision the deep blue shade of the water and the slash of bright green field that cut across the arid yellow plain.