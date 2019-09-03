The view from Silver Creek

The colours from my recent trip to Idaho’s Silver Creek Preserve are still in my mind, which is why I decided to paint a half-sheet studio watercolour sooner rather than later. I’m happy I did some quick sketches on site, which served as a colour guide when I painted this larger work.

When I work on larger paintings in my studio using my own reference photos, I often spend a long time selecting an image that fits with the season I am in. In winter I have a hard time painting summer scenes with lots of green in them, and the same is true in summer. It just seems odd to paint snow. That’s why I figured the best time to paint this one would be right now, when I can still envision the deep blue shade of the water and the slash of bright green field that cut across the arid yellow plain.

  1. karim waked says:
    September 3, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Stunning!

  2. laurierosemont says:
    September 3, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    To me, what is spectacular about this painting is the bold passage from a pale heavenly sky to the deep rich flora that gets it food from the river, it really moved me!

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    September 3, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    This is just gorgeous. The blues of the water keeps drawing me in. You are really a master of water. What colors did you use on the water here?

  4. zuzala says:
    September 3, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Love this one. Looks so lush.

  5. Jean says:
    September 3, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    I feel as if I am standing on a hill overlooking this magnificent view!

  6. Bernadette says:
    September 3, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    It is the work of a master watercolorist, absolutely beautiful.

  7. Frank Bettendorf says:
    September 3, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Great example of what landscape painting can be! Your image conveys a feeling of the place as well as utilizing contrasts to capture your sense of the area. Values carry the image once again. Well done! Thanks for posting. Frank B

  8. Laurie Murray says:
    September 3, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    That is so gorgeous and representative of Idaho’s river valleys and mountains!

  9. CandyH2O says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I really like the reflections on the water. Nicely done.

  10. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Masterful light. The silver water is wonderful.

  11. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:59 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,
    I love that water and reflection, amazing and so natural.
    Thanks for sharing a beautiful image.
    Regards and blessings.
    Uma

