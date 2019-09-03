The view from Silver Creek

The view from Silver CreekPosted: September 3, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
The colours from my recent trip to Idaho’s Silver Creek Preserve are still in my mind, which is why I decided to paint a half-sheet studio watercolour sooner rather than later. I’m happy I did some quick sketches on site, which served as a colour guide when I painted this larger work.
When I work on larger paintings in my studio using my own reference photos, I often spend a long time selecting an image that fits with the season I am in. In winter I have a hard time painting summer scenes with lots of green in them, and the same is true in summer. It just seems odd to paint snow. That’s why I figured the best time to paint this one would be right now, when I can still envision the deep blue shade of the water and the slash of bright green field that cut across the arid yellow plain.
Stunning!
Merci Karim!
To me, what is spectacular about this painting is the bold passage from a pale heavenly sky to the deep rich flora that gets it food from the river, it really moved me!
Thanks Laurie! I appreciate your description.
This is just gorgeous. The blues of the water keeps drawing me in. You are really a master of water. What colors did you use on the water here?
Thanks so much Judy. I didn’t use a specific blue here, just a mix of stuff I have on my palette.
Love this one. Looks so lush.
Thanks Zuzala. It was in parts very lush, and in parts very dry. Which is what made it so visually interesting. Hope you’re well.
I feel as if I am standing on a hill overlooking this magnificent view!
Jean, that is great. That’s the reaction I was hoping for!
It is the work of a master watercolorist, absolutely beautiful.
Bernadette, I certainly don’t put myself in that category but I was happy with the result, and thank you for commenting, as always.
Great example of what landscape painting can be! Your image conveys a feeling of the place as well as utilizing contrasts to capture your sense of the area. Values carry the image once again. Well done! Thanks for posting. Frank B
That is so gorgeous and representative of Idaho’s river valleys and mountains!
I really like the reflections on the water. Nicely done.
Masterful light. The silver water is wonderful.
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
I love that water and reflection, amazing and so natural.
Thanks for sharing a beautiful image.
Regards and blessings.
Uma
