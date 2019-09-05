Inside outside

Every visit I make to Anacortes, WA, must include a visit to Lovric’s Sea Craft. I’ve held workshop sessions there as well as painted many views of the boats and water. My camera also comes along so I can archive lots of reference images for larger paintings.

This time I was intrigued by the views that look through the working areas out towards the docked boats. I haven’t painted many inside/outside views, so this was an experiment in values. This is a large painting (22″ x 15″), painted wet-in-wet, using a limited palette of blues and rusts.

When I work wet-in-wet I dampen the paper very well on both sides (after my pencil drawing) with a big brush, and then roll a dry (and clean) towel over the surface. A thoroughly damp sheet will stay wet for a long time, which allows you to keep adding paint without getting too many hard edges. Here’s a little detail so you can see what I mean. Calligraphic strokes are added with thicker paint and a smaller brush when the paper starts to dry.