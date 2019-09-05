Inside outsidePosted: September 5, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
Every visit I make to Anacortes, WA, must include a visit to Lovric’s Sea Craft. I’ve held workshop sessions there as well as painted many views of the boats and water. My camera also comes along so I can archive lots of reference images for larger paintings.
This time I was intrigued by the views that look through the working areas out towards the docked boats. I haven’t painted many inside/outside views, so this was an experiment in values. This is a large painting (22″ x 15″), painted wet-in-wet, using a limited palette of blues and rusts.
When I work wet-in-wet I dampen the paper very well on both sides (after my pencil drawing) with a big brush, and then roll a dry (and clean) towel over the surface. A thoroughly damp sheet will stay wet for a long time, which allows you to keep adding paint without getting too many hard edges. Here’s a little detail so you can see what I mean. Calligraphic strokes are added with thicker paint and a smaller brush when the paper starts to dry.
Good Evening dear Shari,
If I m not wrong, may be or not, I am seeing this as entirely, a different Art subject from you. Because it has lot of mechanical equipment to draw and you have done it with perfection.
Great and well done, nothing more to say or write.
Regards and blessings.
Uma
I wonder also, is this done on 140# rough? In so many ways as you challenge yourself, you also challenge us to try looking another way, try a different subject or vantage point, try inside out.
Thanks for your continual inspiration.
Oops…I meant 140 #rough or cold press?