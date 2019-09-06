Black and blue

Black and bluePosted: September 6, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
I received a gift some time ago. It’s a beautiful object — a handmade sketchbook filled with Fabriano paper, hardbound, covered with black-patterned cloth and held closed with a striped elastic. I’ve been saving it because it’s almost too beautiful to sketch in, and I feel like if I mess up a spread then the gift will be ruined.
I started the book in Amsterdam with a rough pencil drawing of a boat, but when a rain shower interrupted my sketching, I never finished the spread. The paper is too nice to waste, so today I erased the boat, drew in some black figs and blue plums, and made the first step towards filling the book.
Delicious! Wonderful colours and blending.
Good eating too! Thanks Alison.
Ahh Shari, I hear you! Putting that first entry in
a new sketchbook is finger-trembling work. Like getting the first ding on a new car 😊
Exactly like that first ding Pamela. Glad it’s over!
Hope you ate them all once you were done painting them
I haven’t eaten them all yet, but a few have disappeared! It was great seeing you last night!
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
And please don’t suspect me, as I regularly visit your art works 🙂
But I love those fruits, so realistic and natural.
Your friend thought enough of you to give you a beautiful sketchbook. so, honor her by using it and enjoying it and thinking of her when you do use it. It was meant to give you joy.
Beautiful berries!!!
I will certainly do that Mary. She knew I would enjoy. Now I like it so much I want to figure out how to make my own.
Never will a page be ruined or wasted when you paint! This one is lucious, a great beginning.
Bernadette, that made me laugh. There are plenty of awful pages in my sketchbooks. Some even make me cringe when I come upon them. They just never make it to my blog!
Beautiful, glad you started the book. I too love Fabriano paper and totally understand. But you have a gift and Fabriano deserves your talent.
Thanks for sharing, Mercedes
Thanks Mercedes! Fabriano paper is wonderful, especially in sketchbooks. The best kind of paper for working on detailed work, I find.
I once had a piece of hot press paper all ready for watercolour, and I erased a wayward pencil line — it must have lifted some sizing, because when I put down color, it totally spread!!! Sometimes I can work with that, and sometimes it is a blobby trouble! Your plums, however, are perfect!
Sheryl, what kind of eraser did you use. I always use those grey kneaded rubber ones, and they never damage the paper. Just curious about what you used that would ruin the paper.
I only ever use a white Staedtler eraser, or one of those square, sort of brown chunky erasers. It was one or the other! Now I never erase that hot press paper (it is student grade from OPUS) unless I am completely finished the watercolour! I really like that paper, though, so I’ll keep using it.
Hi Shari! What a fun painting, can I ask what colors you used? They blend together perfectly. I have some blueberries and figs in the house right now- I don’t know whether I now want to eat them or paint them!