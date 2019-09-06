Black and blue

I received a gift some time ago. It’s a beautiful object — a handmade sketchbook filled with Fabriano paper, hardbound, covered with black-patterned cloth and held closed with a striped elastic. I’ve been saving it because it’s almost too beautiful to sketch in, and I feel like if I mess up a spread then the gift will be ruined.

I started the book in Amsterdam with a rough pencil drawing of a boat, but when a rain shower interrupted my sketching, I never finished the spread. The paper is too nice to waste, so today I erased the boat, drew in some black figs and blue plums, and made the first step towards filling the book.

17 Comments on “Black and blue”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 6, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Delicious! Wonderful colours and blending.

  2. PAMELA WETZEL says:
    September 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Ahh Shari, I hear you! Putting that first entry in
    a new sketchbook is finger-trembling work. Like getting the first ding on a new car 😊

  3. karim waked says:
    September 6, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Hope you ate them all once you were done painting them

    xx

  4. Mary Roff says:
    September 6, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Your friend thought enough of you to give you a beautiful sketchbook. so, honor her by using it and enjoying it and thinking of her when you do use it. It was meant to give you joy.
    Beautiful berries!!!

  5. Bernadette says:
    September 6, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Never will a page be ruined or wasted when you paint! This one is lucious, a great beginning.

  6. M Cirfi Walton says:
    September 6, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Beautiful, glad you started the book. I too love Fabriano paper and totally understand. But you have a gift and Fabriano deserves your talent.

    Thanks for sharing, Mercedes

  7. sherylmcdougald says:
    September 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    I once had a piece of hot press paper all ready for watercolour, and I erased a wayward pencil line — it must have lifted some sizing, because when I put down color, it totally spread!!! Sometimes I can work with that, and sometimes it is a blobby trouble! Your plums, however, are perfect!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      September 6, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      Sheryl, what kind of eraser did you use. I always use those grey kneaded rubber ones, and they never damage the paper. Just curious about what you used that would ruin the paper.

      • sherylmcdougald says:
        September 6, 2019 at 6:02 pm

        I only ever use a white Staedtler eraser, or one of those square, sort of brown chunky erasers. It was one or the other! Now I never erase that hot press paper (it is student grade from OPUS) unless I am completely finished the watercolour! I really like that paper, though, so I’ll keep using it.

  8. Denise says:
    September 6, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Hi Shari! What a fun painting, can I ask what colors you used? They blend together perfectly. I have some blueberries and figs in the house right now- I don’t know whether I now want to eat them or paint them!

