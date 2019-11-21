The REM line today

Posted: November 21, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |14 Comments

I am having so much fun drawing the construction of the REM line. Today I sat in my car in the Canadian Tire parking lot to get a really close up view. Things move like lightning at the site. Every time I glance up from my drawing, several things have shifted and I either have to wait for them to move back to where they were, or change my drawing. Making changes is a little harder when I’m painting, but it’s also what makes this so exciting as a subject. It’s always in flux.

It did occur to me that if I waited until lunch time, there would be a break in the action. But that would also mean that all the construction workers would disappear and then the scene wouldn’t be half as lively. And I would really miss adding all the details, including the orange vests and hardhats.

14 Comments on “The REM line today”

  1. carmelcampbell says:
    November 21, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    You make everything look so interesting. The yellow just pops.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Barbara Lindsey says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Wow, you take on some really difficult subjects and then do an amazing job of painting/drawing them. I am in awe.

    Like

    Reply
  3. timdada says:
    November 21, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    I’m loving your REM watercolors as I have always loved rail transit. in my area we have the SMART train which I volunteered to get on the ballot in 2008.

    http://www.sonomamarintrain.org/about-smart

    tim

    >

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pastor Cathy's Estate says:
    November 21, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    It’s encouraging me to do some sketches as I have places I watch on a regular basis.

    Like

    Reply
  5. miatagrrl says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Oh, I so envy you! We have two new light rail stations going in near where I live, but there is nowhere to sketch the action from! The best view is always while driving on the freeway… so frustrating.

    – Tina

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      November 22, 2019 at 12:24 pm

      Tina, for a long time the only way to see this was from the highway but now it’s a good spot with big box stores all around. And as you know, big box stores have big parking areas, so I am lucky. Of course you can always come to Montreal if you want to give this a try.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Bernadette says:
    November 22, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Are there any subjects you shy away from? You easily move with ease from Alice to structural compositions. I suppose you have your favorite subjects but are not intimidated as I find myself to be when moving out of my “comfort zone.”
    I appreciate the variety of your work that prompts me to explore scenes beyond what I would normally draw or paint. Perhaps your years of teaching and helping students to stretch their skills has also stretched yours. I will venture out following your example.
    Thanks for showing the way.

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      November 22, 2019 at 12:22 pm

      Bernadette, I guess there are no subjects I shy away from. If it is a drawing challenge, I will take it on. I try not to be intimidated by things, because the worst that can happen is that I’ll end up with a bad drawing. The best that can happen with the bad drawing is that it becomes a learning experience for the next time. I’m glad this might help you be a little more daring too.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    November 22, 2019 at 11:57 am

    You’re the only person I can think of who gets excited drawing an ever changing construction site. And, in so doing, shows the beauty of it! Thank you.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s