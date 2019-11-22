Column and pier cap

After I posted this morning’s sketch of the ongoing REM construction on Facebook and Instagram, my friend Suhita said “You’re having a blast with this.” She’s right. I am enjoying returning to the REM site every day, to sketch the construction of the light rail line.

Of course, it is important for me to document the process. But as someone who has been sketching in my neighbourhood for the past eight years, it’s exciting to have something new to draw. Plus it’s really easy to get to the site, and it changes daily. In fact, it changes hourly. When I started my sketch this morning, the v-shaped prefabricated segment was on the ground. By the time I finished my sketch, it was in place above the column and there were two more segments in place next to it. That’s how fast it’s moving.

On a damp, grey November morning, it also provides me with a lot of colour possibilities than I might otherwise not find in the late autumn landscape. And a lot of compositional challenges too. So yes, Suhita, for all those reasons, I am having a blast with this.