Instead

I went in search of Marie this morning but couldn’t find her and instead ended up sketching what I think might be the start of the platform for the Blvd. des Sources REM station.

Marie is the sister launching gantry to Anne, and she’s also named after a station where the elevated line will end — Avenue Marie-Curie. I’ve seen Marie from the highway, but she seems to be hidden behind some industrial buildings. I drove in a big circle to try to find her, without any luck. But there’s evidence of the REM construction everywhere in the West Island, and after my futile search I ended up on Blvd. Sources where I found this scene. The blue crane, orange tarps and yellow cement truck stopped me in my tracks (no pun intended), and that was my scene.