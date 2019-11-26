Looking up

From my parking spot near the REM project this morning I had a view of cars. After all, I was in a parking lot, sitting in a car. But what makes sketching this sketching project so much fun is that the action is all at the top of the page. How often does that happen? Usually when I sketch from my car, most of my subject is at the bottom half of the page, and the rest is sky. But I love this site for the variety of compositional choices I have.

I’ve been trying to include figures in each sketch, mostly for scale. At any given moment, when I look up, there are orange-suited workers on almost every piece of equipment, no matter how high or whether the machinery is moving or still. In fact the very last brushstrokes I made today were to add in the tiny figure at the top of column, tucked in under the end of the concrete segment. Can you see him? He looks like he might be about to take a Tarzan-like swing into the Canadian Tire sign.