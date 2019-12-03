REM, moving up and over

REM, moving up and overPosted: December 3, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I took a few days off from urban sketching of the REM line because of other commitments, and when I got back to it today they had made significant progress, moving right out of the Canadian Tire parking lot and into another big box store area where the views are even better. For the first time this line will soon intersect with a major north/south road that goes over the Trans Canada Highway, so there is an existing overpass that the rail line will cross. That means it will be even more elevated than it is already. The supports have gone up already for the raised portion, but we are all waiting to see the engineering of the line as goes over St. Charles Blvd. I hope I can find a viewpoint to draw it, but it’s highly unlikely that I can stop my car anywhere near the crossing. I may have to wait for spring when I can stand outside to draw.
Shari, I think it is wonderful that you are documenting an historical happening. This should be a reminder to all of us to do likewise in our hometowns – or document old buildings before they are replaced!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Gerry. I’m really happy to be doing this for exactly that reason. And I am surprised to read how many people are following along through my sketches. It’s very exciting.
LikeLike
I really like the way you monitor the progress of this huge enterprise with your beautiful drawings. History in the making.
LikeLike
Thanks so much Ghislaine. Yes, for Montreal this is certainly history in the making. Happy to document it whenever I can. Hope you are well!
LikeLike
Especially terrific composition in this one. You picked a great viewpoint. And the orange cones are perfect there. You would almost think there had to be a visual designer on the engineering team — that yellow/orange and deep blue are wonderful. All the more so on a dreary November day.
LikeLike
The colours are so amazing on the site. Especially on a sunny day. It’s probably why I keep on going back. It’s moved along so much, even from late last week. Coming home the other night, I noticed that they even have a night shift because the whole apparatus was lit up and they were installing segments at 10 pm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s very cool that you have the skills, talent, and energy to document what must be a huge undertaking for your city. Your sketches could become part of the historical record . . . “old school”, hands-on, “analog” documentation of high tech!
LikeLike
A terrific record of a huge construction project. Montreal will never be the same.
LikeLike