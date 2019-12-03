REM, moving up and over

I took a few days off from urban sketching of the REM line because of other commitments, and when I got back to it today they had made significant progress, moving right out of the Canadian Tire parking lot and into another big box store area where the views are even better. For the first time this line will soon intersect with a major north/south road that goes over the Trans Canada Highway, so there is an existing overpass that the rail line will cross. That means it will be even more elevated than it is already. The supports have gone up already for the raised portion, but we are all waiting to see the engineering of the line as goes over St. Charles Blvd. I hope I can find a viewpoint to draw it, but it’s highly unlikely that I can stop my car anywhere near the crossing. I may have to wait for spring when I can stand outside to draw.