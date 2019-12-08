Greetings from sunny Sanibel

Greetings from sunny SanibelPosted: December 8, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
I’m taking a little break from winter, and also teaching a workshop in Fort Myers, Florida next week, so it may be a while before you see snow sketches again. I’m back on beautiful Sanibel Island and looking forward to drawing boats, reflections, beaches and shells.
This year we decided to drive from Montreal to Florida (with Alice the dog) — an adventure that probably requires its own blog post. I did no car sketching on the drive down, but now that we’re here and settled, the paints are out again. I’m still recovering from the three-day, 2820 km car journey, so I could only muster enough energy to sketch the view from my backyard chair, but I’ll be venturing further afield in the coming days! And maybe I’ll even sketch Alice at the beach.
I live up in NW FL, and it is rainy, dreary and cold! Shari–that is some drive!!
Lois, that was certainly a long drive. First time we do it, and first time for the dog! A real adventure, but it went really well.
wow, in only 3 days! I would be so exhausted. Hope the red tide is not there now. Its such a beautiful island. Have fun. Painting tropicals is always wonderful.
Yes, only 3 days. We did about 12 hours the first day, 8 or 9 the second and 7 on the third. It was long but surprisingly fine!
Wish I could have hitched a ride with you! Love the greens in this sketch- forgot what they look like already after just one snow storm in Connecticut.
Denise, I’ll pick you up next year and take you away from the snow! Have a nice holiday season with your family!
how’s Alice loving the drive? she must be so excited to be traveling with Spyro and you.. i have a 1200 coming up with my girls in down under summer heat.. omg!
I was so anxious about taking her in the car because she suffers from motion sickness. But I gave her pills for that and they worked really well. I also put her bed on the back seat so she was nice and comfy, and of course attached her with a harness so she wouldn’t lurch forward at any sudden stops. I felt terrible but I never gave her breakfast, and that helped too. But boy, was she hungry at night. She was also really good at the hotels (all dog-friendly), so after all my worrying, she surpassed expectations. Of course we didn’t have the heat you do. How will you manage? AC and lots of water breaks??
It was her first time at the beach too. She was so funny, barking at the waves and trying to eat dead fish. A real suburban dog.
Good Afternoon dear Shari,
First and foremost let me appreciate, the way you are taking care of Darling Alice, looking in to her comforts and medication. Hats off to you.
Then let me express my deep down heartfelt admiration to the sketch you made, with so much originality put through your strokes of the brush.
God bless you together with my blessings.
Yours ever loving admiring fan and friend,
Uma
Oh I am so excited to see you at Sanibel! Husband, Dog and I went there last February but only for a long lovely afternoon. We went to the public beach that you told us about last year, and it was so beautiful. Dog liked it too. The host at the Tourist Info gave us a souvenir—- a windshield snow scraper with the words “I’d rather be in Sanibel…..”. Have a GREAT time!
It’s so good to see green!
Love the texture on those trees. Hope you get a little rest after that long drive!
Enjoy the time spent with Spyro and Alice. Have a wonderful time painting and having fun frolicking in the waves.
Welcome back to sunny SWFL. Very much looking forward to the workshop this week!
