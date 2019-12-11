Announcing a joint sketching workshop with Suhita Shirodkar |Stephanie Bower | Shari Blaukopf

I’m excited to announce a joint workshop with two awesome sketchers. It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while and now it’s finally happening this coming May.

People | Places | Color

A Sketching Workshop by Stephanie Bower | Shari Blaukopf | Suhita Shirodkar

May 15-16, 2020 • 10am-5pm • Downtown San Jose, CA

About the Workshop:

This is a rare opportunity to learn location sketching from three Urban Sketchers doing what they do best!

Suhita Shirodkar (USA) will teach quick sketching of people in motion.

Stephanie Bower (USA) explains the basics of perspective sketching.

Shari Blaukopf (Canada) teaches her creative use of watercolor.

Format: The workshop will be taught through 4, 3-hour sessions over the two days. For each half-day session, we will divide registrants into three small groups of no more than 12 participants each. You and your group will take the first 3-hour lesson with one instructor, then rotate through two more half-day sessions until you’ve had a class with all three teachers.

In the final afternoon session, we’ll put it all together in a joint sketching class taught by all three instructors. We are also adding an optional opportunity to join other sketchers on Sunday morning, May 17, for a Sketching Meet-Up that is open to all sketchers! (Yet another chance to cement what you’ve learned.)

Additional information about locations, recommended sketching supplies, and more will be sent to registered participants at a later date.

Cost: $300.00 US/person

Payable by check (preferred method) or PayPal ($310.00US including additional transaction fee.) Payments will be coordinated by Stephanie at s.bower.arch@gmail.com.

How to sign up:

Mark your calendars: Registration starts precisely on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 12:00 noon Pacific Time (no sooner, please.)

First come, first served, in the order your email is received.

To sign up, email s.bower.arch@gmail.com.

Workshop payment will be due in February 2020.

For more info about this workshop, contact me at sblaukopf@gmail.com with “People | Places | Color” in the subject line. But to register, you must get on the list with Stephanie Bower at s.bower.arch@gmail.com.

