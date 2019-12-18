PleiadesPosted: December 18, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
I woke up to a grey day but the cast of colourful characters at the marina where I painted today more than made up for it. I set up my easel on the dock of a shrimp processing plant/marina on San Carlos Island. It’s a place I discovered by accident while on my way to paint somewhere else (the best places always seem to be on the way to somewhere else, don’t they?), and I found enough there to paint for weeks and weeks. Shrimp boats, warehouse buildings, loading docks piled with rope and netting and barrels, and of course the characters. A boat captain who just came off a 30-day shrimp fishing expedition, a few young men from Guyana who work the boats, a group of tourists on a Segue tour with a guide — everyone stopped to have a look over my shoulder, say hello, and meet the crazy person who set up an easel in the middle of all the chaos.
What a great day you had!!!!
I sure did!
This is a great picture! You certainly know what you love to paint, and I love to see what you paint. Enjoy a merry holiday in Florida!
Thanks so much Denise. I hope you have a wonderful holiday with your family too.
Lovely -however: why the email title of pleiades?
That’s the name of the boat. You can only see the top of the letters in the painting.
Thanks! I wondered if such were the case — since there are no stars to see — and I looked but couldn’t decipher the boat’s name. Clever,,,
Enjoy your time in FL and the Holidays! I’ll keep looking forward to your beautiful and interesting posts!
You’ve captured the light so well and with only so many strokes. Really nice work.
Thanks Chris. HOpe you are staying warm in Montreal.
Good Morning Shari,
Looks like a original photograph.
I loved the way you have drawn those accessory items of importance like the shackles,wire ropes, lifebuoy, background house and last but not least the semi visible name of the boat ‘eiades’ so natural.
At large this is also one among all the great works by you.
Regards and blessings
Uma
Many thanks Uma. As always!
Sounds and looks absolutely wonderful. Expecting your next post to be headed ‘Spoiled For Choice’!
Thanks Tony. I did another post and forgot your title. Today’s was much less inventive. Next time!
