I woke up to a grey day but the cast of colourful characters at the marina where I painted today more than made up for it. I set up my easel on the dock of a shrimp processing plant/marina on San Carlos Island. It’s a place I discovered by accident while on my way to paint somewhere else (the best places always seem to be on the way to somewhere else, don’t they?), and I found enough there to paint for weeks and weeks. Shrimp boats, warehouse buildings, loading docks piled with rope and netting and barrels, and of course the characters. A boat captain who just came off a 30-day shrimp fishing expedition, a few young men from Guyana who work the boats, a group of tourists on a Segue tour with a guide — everyone stopped to have a look over my shoulder, say hello, and meet the crazy person who set up an easel in the middle of all the chaos.