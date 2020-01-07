Red line beach people

It’s back to winter for me, but before I start painting snow scenes again, there are still a few Sanibel sketches to complete, and a whole pile of paintings and sketches to scan. Even though I probably posted almost everything I did when I was in Florida, everything was photographed from my phone, so the colour is not at all accurate. And since I like to keep a complete archive of paintings and sketches on my website, I have a few long days at the scanner ahead of me.

The last beach sketch that I did on Sanibel Island was on a very windy day. I sketched this group of three, looking out to sea, watching the wild waves and the diving pelicans. Maybe they were contemplating having to go back to a winter climate, like I was.

My technique for people drawing is a bit different these days. I’ve been using a rigger brush dipped in watercolour to draw with, instead of starting with pencil or black ink. I’m always more comfortable with a brush in my hand, and this technique seems to work particularly well for people sketching, since the brush line is gentle and the red pigment I’ve been using works well with flesh tones.