Red line beach people

Red line beach peoplePosted: January 7, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
It’s back to winter for me, but before I start painting snow scenes again, there are still a few Sanibel sketches to complete, and a whole pile of paintings and sketches to scan. Even though I probably posted almost everything I did when I was in Florida, everything was photographed from my phone, so the colour is not at all accurate. And since I like to keep a complete archive of paintings and sketches on my website, I have a few long days at the scanner ahead of me.
The last beach sketch that I did on Sanibel Island was on a very windy day. I sketched this group of three, looking out to sea, watching the wild waves and the diving pelicans. Maybe they were contemplating having to go back to a winter climate, like I was.
My technique for people drawing is a bit different these days. I’ve been using a rigger brush dipped in watercolour to draw with, instead of starting with pencil or black ink. I’m always more comfortable with a brush in my hand, and this technique seems to work particularly well for people sketching, since the brush line is gentle and the red pigment I’ve been using works well with flesh tones.
I like the red line it completes the figures warmth.
Thanks so much Dan. I think I am going to keep working with this red line for a while and see where it leads.
Love it! Your latest is always the best it seems.
Thanks Bernadette!
So vivid. I can feel the hot sun and sand.
I am still trying to keep that feeling with me now that I’m back. It’s fading away fast!
Hi Shari,
I particularly love the hot shadow colours under the beach chairs, it gives a real feel of the warm sunlight! I’ve been trying to pay more attention to shadow colours in my sketches. Your people are great.
Wow.Can’t wait to try this on my upcoming cruise.
Love the titles you come up with for your sketches! Since you mentioned it in this post, what kind of scanner, software do you use? I have trouble getting the colors right when trying to save my drawings. Thanks for the help.
Awesome good bye FL sketch! Personally I am selfish & look forward to snow sketches as I started a “snow pile” study & am in need of master’s samples 😀
Beautiful ! I am wintered in as well and have enjoyed the beach and blue. Put on some funky beach music, turn the heat up and put your flip flops back on as you scan away the days !!
Good Evening dear friend Shari,
Very beautiful with a natural look.
You made me relaxing too with this inspiring sketch.
No more words with me.
Blessings
Uma
