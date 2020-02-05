Jardín Principal

The centre of San Miguel de Allende is clearly the Jardín Principal. This beautiful small square facing the big pink church is where everyone hangs out, both day and night. During my workshops we sketched there often because there’s a little bit of everything for both beginner and advanced sketchers. You can tackle the complex spires of the church, the balloon vendors, the hat sellers, the carts with ladies selling snacks, or the topiary ficus trees that have been trimmed into compact rounds to keep birds from nesting in them.

I loved sketching the candy carts. It was an opportunity to use my brightest colours in an almost abstract way by adding dabs of colour and creating separations with darks. I probably say this about every place I visit, but there really is enough in this one small public space to sketch for a full month.