A few years ago we met friends in the Adirondacks, and hiked up Lyon Mountain. The view from the top is quite something, and it was a clear day so we were likely seeing peaks in the distance as far away as Vermont to the east and Lake Placid to the south. I took plenty of photos from the summit, but the one that I kept coming back to as reference for a painting was one that I took on the way down the mountain.
It was taken from a footbridge that crossed over a stream, and the early autumn colours reflected in the pooled water were quite stunning. I love the abstract quality of the photo and I decided to try this one in gouache on toned tan paper, and hopefully maintain some of abstractness of the image in my sketch. I’m still having fun with gouache, and I’ll keep experimenting to see where it takes me. In a scene like this where it’s mostly darks, I appreciate being able to add lighter tones as highlights.
MA-GNI-FI-QUE-SHA-RI !
XX
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
M E R C I K A R I M !
Lovely! Greens can be difficult and seems that they all run together without much variety. Your greens are the best.
Thanks for sharing.
Thanks Bernadette. Greens can be difficult but if you add some Burnt Sienna and some Yellow to them they are more varied and interesting. That’s what I tried to do here.
Hi Shari. It seems that you have evolved a new technique when using gouache. I see it in this painting and also it appeared in “Painting on thin ice” and “Window view”. It’s the “brushy” semi-dry brushstroke that you used in the bottom of this painting and for the feathery tree branches in “thin ice”. It’s very effective and actually adds a transparency of sorts to the otherwise opaque handling of the gouache. I really like the effect. Looking forward to more.
My favorite colors. You are really getting good at this gouache thing. I think I may have to try.
Nice use of the gouache! Lovely!!!
Very nice! I love how all the colors work together to bring the leaves and water to life! With how dreary it’s been here, I love your vibrant blue!
Very different from your signature style. I love it! Incredible variety of greens.
