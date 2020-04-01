Inspiration

Inspiration is hard to find these days. I’ve been seeing so many of my online sketching friends who are tired of drawing views from their windows or the inside of their houses. I am too.

My inspiration came today in the form of a gift. It’s from a friend who knows very well how much I love the work of David Hockney. In fact we toured Salts Mill several years ago when I was in Manchester. He emailed today to suggest I look up the BBC article about Hockney sketching in Normandy, on his iPad. There are 10 new drawings of spring that were released today for everyone to enjoy during this time of isolation. What a gift from Hockney to his fans, and what a gift from my friend to me.

With that in mind, I packed up a folding stool and my iPad, set myself up in my garden, and sketched the first floppy crocus that I discovered yesterday, hidden under a shrub in the front of my house.

20 Comments on “Inspiration”

  1. Andrea Rule says:
    April 1, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    thank you, Shari.  I needed that.Andrea Rule

  2. Dorothy Greenidge says:
    April 1, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Lovely! Lovely story, lovely painting! Thanks!

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 1, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Love it. Everything. Fond memories of Salts Mill…

  4. gaelle1947 says:
    April 1, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    The crocuses bursting out from their underground confinement convey a message of hope!!! Thank you for your lovely message and painting.

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    April 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    I agree–just lovely. Clean colors. And it must feel good just to be outside. We don’t have much blooming yet but soon, I hope.

  6. claire russell says:
    April 1, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Shari,

    Like your crocuses! I am guessing you used masking fluid for all those skinny leaves?? Or did you paint around all of them?
    Thanks

    Claire Russell.

    Creative projects and paintings:
    http://www.clairecreates.com

  7. Carol Cooney says:
    April 1, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Shari, Thanks for the uplift today. Lovely as always.

  8. joantav says:
    April 1, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Don’t the tiny, new little plants coming up just make you smile? This small snippet of growth is so nicely done. Thanks for sharing it, Shari!

  9. kenneturner says:
    April 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
    Inspiration comes in many forms. Thanks for sharing. — kenne

  10. Jan says:
    April 1, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    David Hockney is quoted (by the BBC) as saying, “they can’t cancel Spring”.

  11. dlwhitehurst1962 says:
    April 1, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Very nice! I have crocuses that come up in a little wooden framed box in our yard. My wife passed from cancer, but her flowers always come back no matter how bad the yard is in need of grooming.

  12. pamlopez15 says:
    April 1, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Great idea Shari! I read about Hockney’s sketches in Normandy this morning, and just took photos of the apple blossoms in my backyard, but duh, didn’t think to go plein air! Thanks for your inspiration!!

  13. tsc69216 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Sooo beautiful…
    Heidi

