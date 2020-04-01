InspirationPosted: April 1, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
Inspiration is hard to find these days. I’ve been seeing so many of my online sketching friends who are tired of drawing views from their windows or the inside of their houses. I am too.
My inspiration came today in the form of a gift. It’s from a friend who knows very well how much I love the work of David Hockney. In fact we toured Salts Mill several years ago when I was in Manchester. He emailed today to suggest I look up the BBC article about Hockney sketching in Normandy, on his iPad. There are 10 new drawings of spring that were released today for everyone to enjoy during this time of isolation. What a gift from Hockney to his fans, and what a gift from my friend to me.
With that in mind, I packed up a folding stool and my iPad, set myself up in my garden, and sketched the first floppy crocus that I discovered yesterday, hidden under a shrub in the front of my house.
thank you, Shari. I needed that.Andrea Rule
I needed to see those crocuses too Andrea! Thanks for writing!
Lovely! Lovely story, lovely painting! Thanks!
Thank you, Dorothy!
Love it. Everything. Fond memories of Salts Mill…
Thanks Alison. It made me so happy to see those drawings of spring and I like your idea of one a day for April. Let’s both do it.
Okey dokey! I sat outside, bundled up to draw my sparse snowdrops. The sketch needs some rescuing. 😄
The crocuses bursting out from their underground confinement convey a message of hope!!! Thank you for your lovely message and painting.
They sure do convey hope and we sure need that in so many ways. Hope you are well Gayle.
I agree–just lovely. Clean colors. And it must feel good just to be outside. We don’t have much blooming yet but soon, I hope.
Judy, it really felt good to be outside, even though it’s still cold in Montreal and I had to wear fingerless gloves. I don’t care. I was out there.
Shari,
Like your crocuses! I am guessing you used masking fluid for all those skinny leaves?? Or did you paint around all of them?
Thanks
Claire Russell.
Claire Russell.
http://www.clairecreates.com
Hi Claire. This is a digital drawing so no masking fluid needed. I drew with Procreate on my iPad, so I can draw with white or use an eraser. Thanks for writing! Stay well.
Shari, Thanks for the uplift today. Lovely as always.
Don’t the tiny, new little plants coming up just make you smile? This small snippet of growth is so nicely done. Thanks for sharing it, Shari!
Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
Inspiration comes in many forms. Thanks for sharing. — kenne
David Hockney is quoted (by the BBC) as saying, “they can’t cancel Spring”.
Very nice! I have crocuses that come up in a little wooden framed box in our yard. My wife passed from cancer, but her flowers always come back no matter how bad the yard is in need of grooming.
Great idea Shari! I read about Hockney’s sketches in Normandy this morning, and just took photos of the apple blossoms in my backyard, but duh, didn’t think to go plein air! Thanks for your inspiration!!
Sooo beautiful…
Heidi
