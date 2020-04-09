The office

I sat down to sketch a window view today, but the scene was so colourless (rain falling, brown grass, grey sky), that I probably sighed audibly. My son took pity on me. He volunteered himself as the model this time, since he was sitting at the kitchen counter anyway, listening in on a conference call. I picked up a ballpoint pen and drew him. I think it’s a pretty good likeness.

During this isolation period there are four of us in the house, all working in different rooms. It’s hard to keep track of who is where since each room has become a multi-purpose environment. My painting studio has at times been a yoga room, a video recording studio and a makeshift office. My computer room also serves as a gym for live Facebook workouts. The dining room and kitchen are also often used as workspaces since the espresso machine is nearby. The only thing we haven’t done yet is had a meeting at the water cooler, and that’s probably because we are out of bottled water.