The office

Posted: April 9, 2020
I sat down to sketch a window view today, but the scene was so colourless (rain falling, brown grass, grey sky), that I probably sighed audibly. My son took pity on me. He volunteered himself as the model this time, since he was sitting at the kitchen counter anyway, listening in on a conference call. I picked up a ballpoint pen and drew him. I think it’s a pretty good likeness.
During this isolation period there are four of us in the house, all working in different rooms. It’s hard to keep track of who is where since each room has become a multi-purpose environment. My painting studio has at times been a yoga room, a video recording studio and a makeshift office. My computer room also serves as a gym for live Facebook workouts. The dining room and kitchen are also often used as workspaces since the espresso machine is nearby. The only thing we haven’t done yet is had a meeting at the water cooler, and that’s probably because we are out of bottled water.
Sooo nice! Just myself and my husband here and he won’t allow me to sketch him. I’ll have to catch him…if I can, while he sleeps in his recliner.
Yes, you’ll have to be a little sneakier! I am lucky to have volunteers these days.
Thank you, Shari, for letting us into your life. Only two of us here but it seems every room is multi-purpose.
Okay, the water cooler comment cracked me up – thanks for the 😂
Good one, Shari ! Plural – signing off with a laugh after an entertaining corporate home tour & great sketch of your son
I think next you should do sketch selfie’s
Do you like your Indigraph pen ?
Thanks as always for sharing
Wonderful post.
Lee Kline
Sent from my iPhone
Oh dear. No water cooler gossip. What will you do?
Blessings, Laurie
You once wrote that you don’t sketch your family members cuz you didn’t think you’d get a good likeness. I obviously don’t know your son but this is a very good drawing. And you see it as a good likeness. so–success.
It is so nice to get your blogs. I have no artists friends since I moved here and your blogs are a way of having some connection. Thanks . I am so grateful I found your Craftsy courses.
So handsome! Maybe this is his real calling.
Brilliant pic of your son, good for you and him!
Cool. And Shari, I have bought the DVD of your landscape Craftsy class because the internet link is not strong enough in my area. It is wonderful to watch the lessons uninterrupted. A water purifier? Would that help? I do understand the joke but also thinking of having to pay for drinking water.
Nice post and portrait.
Shari,
I enjoyed your description of your house layout , the physical version of a moveable feast!
Cheers and good health to you and your family.
Claire Russell.
Creative projects and paintings:
http://www.clairecreates.com
So now Alice isn’t good enough for you!
