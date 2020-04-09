The office

Posted: April 9, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |14 Comments

I sat down to sketch a window view today, but the scene was so colourless (rain falling, brown grass, grey sky), that I probably sighed audibly. My son took pity on me. He volunteered himself as the model this time, since he was sitting at the kitchen counter anyway, listening in on a conference call. I picked up a ballpoint pen and drew him. I think it’s a pretty good likeness.

During this isolation period there are four of us in the house, all working in different rooms. It’s hard to keep track of who is where since each room has become a multi-purpose environment. My painting studio has at times been a yoga room, a video recording studio and a makeshift office. My computer room also serves as a gym for live Facebook workouts. The dining room and kitchen are also often used as workspaces since the espresso machine is nearby. The only thing we haven’t done yet is had a meeting at the water cooler, and that’s probably because we are out of bottled water.

14 Comments on “The office”

  1. Bernadette says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Sooo nice! Just myself and my husband here and he won’t allow me to sketch him. I’ll have to catch him…if I can, while he sleeps in his recliner.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Susan says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Thank you, Shari, for letting us into your life. Only two of us here but it seems every room is multi-purpose.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Anne Gravel says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Okay, the water cooler comment cracked me up – thanks for the 😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Soni says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Good one, Shari ! Plural – signing off with a laugh after an entertaining corporate home tour & great sketch of your son

    I think next you should do sketch selfie’s

    Do you like your Indigraph pen ?

    Thanks as always for sharing

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lee Kline says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Wonderful post.

    Lee Kline

    Like

    Reply
  6. laurjen55 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Oh dear. No water cooler gossip. What will you do?

    Blessings, Laurie

    Like

    Reply
  7. Judy Sopher says:
    April 9, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    You once wrote that you don’t sketch your family members cuz you didn’t think you’d get a good likeness. I obviously don’t know your son but this is a very good drawing. And you see it as a good likeness. so–success.

    It is so nice to get your blogs. I have no artists friends since I moved here and your blogs are a way of having some connection. Thanks . I am so grateful I found your Craftsy courses.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    April 9, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    So handsome! Maybe this is his real calling.

    Like

    Reply
  9. mcammeehan says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Brilliant pic of your son, good for you and him!

    Like

    Reply
  10. sandidureice says:
    April 10, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Cool. And Shari, I have bought the DVD of your landscape Craftsy class because the internet link is not strong enough in my area. It is wonderful to watch the lessons uninterrupted. A water purifier? Would that help? I do understand the joke but also thinking of having to pay for drinking water.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Betsy says:
    April 10, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Nice post and portrait.

    Like

    Reply
  12. claire russell says:
    April 10, 2020 at 2:23 am

    Shari,

    I enjoyed your description of your house layout , the physical version of a moveable feast!
    Cheers and good health to you and your family.
    Claire Russell.

    Creative projects and paintings:
    http://www.clairecreates.com

    Like

    Reply
  13. TonyU says:
    April 10, 2020 at 2:30 am

    So now Alice isn’t good enough for you!

    Like

    Reply

