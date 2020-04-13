Announcing Sketching Structure in the Garden — my new online course!Posted: April 13, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 21 Comments
I’ve been hoping to create a new online class for a while, and with this unexpected window of free time, it’s ready and going live today!
This is just the first of many new classes that I’m excited to be planning. Some will be in studio, and others will be on location when the weather gets warmer and we can circulate freely again. I’m really looking forward to that! In the meantime, here’s one that you can do in the comfort of your own home.
I figured that a timely subject for the new class would be something to do with gardens and spring. Sketching Structure in the Garden with Watercolour and Ink is a full-length online course, broken down into 11 lessons with video demos. You can download the same reference image I use and sketch along with me. I’ve also included lots of closeups of how I mix colours and apply fresh washes, so it will almost be like taking a workshop with me in person. (Without having to wear a face mask.)
You can read lots more about the course here. I hope you’ll have a look!
I’m in!
Magnificent!
Thanks so much!!
Shari, I’m so excited about this course! I first e-met you through your course on Craftsy (years ago!) and have been following you ever since. I am super excited you have launched your own online course and will be signing up TODAY!! Congrats and thank you!!
Thanks so much Denise!!
How can I pass on it!! Great timing – I took you Craftsy classes as was longing for another session, and here it is ! Will dive in immediately 🙂 Thank you for taking the time to put this together- skies and foliage are 2 areas I could definately improve!
Thanks so much Yvonne! Hope you like it.
Happy to sketch and learn from you again. Thanks. Carol
Happy that we can do this together, even if it is virtually. Hope you are well Carol!
Have taken both classes and have your book so super excited about a new class! Love the subject – just signed up.
Thanks so much for signing jup Jeanne!
Hi Shari, I just watched the “trailer”, the course looks fabulous! Will be signing up soon, can’t wait!
Thanks so much Denise! I hope you like it.
Congratulations on your on-line learning platform. I’m sure will be a success. You might even see me popping up in the classroom. Best luck in this new endeavour.
I would love to see you pop up Mayela! Thanks.
This came just at the right moment to brighten up a cold, wet, windy dreary,day. You are such an inspiration, thank you!
Margaret, we are having the same kind of day here. I think everyone needed a little burst of colour today, so it seemed like a good day to launch it. Hope you’re fine!! Sending big hugs your way.
hello Shari,
Are the classes at set times?
HI Sharon. Good question. No, the class has been created so that you can follow along at your own pace. I provide the reference photo for you to work from, and the class is in 11 lessons, so you can do this on your own time. Do one lesson and come back the next day to do another one. I hope that helps.
Let’s do it!
Thanks Emily. Hope you’ll like it!
