Announcing Sketching Structure in the Garden — my new online course!

I’ve been hoping to create a new online class for a while, and with this unexpected window of free time, it’s ready and going live today!

This is just the first of many new classes that I’m excited to be planning. Some will be in studio, and others will be on location when the weather gets warmer and we can circulate freely again. I’m really looking forward to that! In the meantime, here’s one that you can do in the comfort of your own home.

I figured that a timely subject for the new class would be something to do with gardens and spring. Sketching Structure in the Garden with Watercolour and Ink is a full-length online course, broken down into 11 lessons with video demos. You can download the same reference image I use and sketch along with me. I’ve also included lots of closeups of how I mix colours and apply fresh washes, so it will almost be like taking a workshop with me in person. (Without having to wear a face mask.)

You can read lots more about the course here. I hope you’ll have a look!