Catch-up day

After sitting in front of a computer screen for weeks and weeks, getting my online new course ready, it was time to catch up on other stuff today. But before I talk about that, let me send a huge thank you to everyone who signed up for the class. The response was tremendous and I am very appreciative.

And now back to catch-up day. There’s lots to do in the house that didn’t get done during video production. Like spring cleaning. And preparing my taxes. And raking in the garden. But before any of that got started, I caught up on procrastination by pulling out a sketchbook. I am, after all, way behind on filling up my isolation/quarantine sketchbook. And clearly rusty in drawing too. So tomorrow, before I clean, or rake, or do the taxes, I will certainly be starting with drawing.