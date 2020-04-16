Fruit spread

Posted: April 16, 2020 | Author:

Yesterday this big box of fruit arrived at the door. I knew it was coming because I had ordered it online, but I wasn’t really sure what would be inside. It came from a Montreal fruit and vegetable wholesaler, who, like the rest of us, is adapting and changing their business for the current situation by selling to individuals.

The box was filled with such a huge variety of fruit that it may take several weeks for the four of us to get through it. That’s fine with me. That means that there’s plenty for me to paint while it ripens.

Instead of doing one large still life, I did several vignettes on a page of my Etchr sketchbook. I also recorded some video tips while I was painting. Those aren’t quite ready, but as soon as they are, I’ll let you know where to find them.

7 Comments on “Fruit spread”

  1. Denise says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Hi Shari! These look delicious! I hope the pineapple is part of the video. I tried painting one a couple of weeks ago, but my attempt pales in comparison- no surprise there! I should stick to eating them instead of painting them.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Gracie Afridi says:
    April 16, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Yaaay can’t wait !

    Like

    Reply
  3. joantav says:
    April 16, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Love when you have surprises that arrive at the door…even better when you can sketch them…and then eat them. I like your composition with the tops of the fruits sitting out above the frame of the painting.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pastor Cathy says:
    April 16, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    plenty for me to paint while it ripens.

    selling to individuals.

    Like

    Reply
  5. blessedreams says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Great!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Dawn says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Looks delicious!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Good evening dear friend Shari,

    Very beautiful, all the fruits have their natural texture.
    I love those raspberries, with that natural shine.
    Excellent work, thanks for sharing.

    Blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply

