Fruit spread

Yesterday this big box of fruit arrived at the door. I knew it was coming because I had ordered it online, but I wasn’t really sure what would be inside. It came from a Montreal fruit and vegetable wholesaler, who, like the rest of us, is adapting and changing their business for the current situation by selling to individuals.

The box was filled with such a huge variety of fruit that it may take several weeks for the four of us to get through it. That’s fine with me. That means that there’s plenty for me to paint while it ripens.

Instead of doing one large still life, I did several vignettes on a page of my Etchr sketchbook. I also recorded some video tips while I was painting. Those aren’t quite ready, but as soon as they are, I’ll let you know where to find them.