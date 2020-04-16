Fruit spread

Fruit spreadPosted: April 16, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Yesterday this big box of fruit arrived at the door. I knew it was coming because I had ordered it online, but I wasn’t really sure what would be inside. It came from a Montreal fruit and vegetable wholesaler, who, like the rest of us, is adapting and changing their business for the current situation by selling to individuals.
The box was filled with such a huge variety of fruit that it may take several weeks for the four of us to get through it. That’s fine with me. That means that there’s plenty for me to paint while it ripens.
Instead of doing one large still life, I did several vignettes on a page of my Etchr sketchbook. I also recorded some video tips while I was painting. Those aren’t quite ready, but as soon as they are, I’ll let you know where to find them.
Hi Shari! These look delicious! I hope the pineapple is part of the video. I tried painting one a couple of weeks ago, but my attempt pales in comparison- no surprise there! I should stick to eating them instead of painting them.
LikeLike
Yaaay can’t wait !
LikeLike
Love when you have surprises that arrive at the door…even better when you can sketch them…and then eat them. I like your composition with the tops of the fruits sitting out above the frame of the painting.
LikeLike
plenty for me to paint while it ripens.
selling to individuals.
LikeLike
Great!
LikeLike
Looks delicious!
LikeLike
Good evening dear friend Shari,
Very beautiful, all the fruits have their natural texture.
I love those raspberries, with that natural shine.
Excellent work, thanks for sharing.
Blessings
Uma
LikeLike