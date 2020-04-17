Brushwork

A little studio cleanup of my brushes led me to a bottle of Noodler’s Apache Sunset ink and a dip pen. And when I got tired of drawing lines on my sketch, I grabbed a brush and painted in some areas. Don’t you just love how the orange ink turns yellow when you dilute it? It’s a permanent ink so even when you put a wash on top of it, the lines remain in place. That bright orange was the perfect antidote to the grey sky and falling snow (yes, snow in mid-April) that I saw out my window today.