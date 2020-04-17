Brushwork

A little studio cleanup of my brushes led me to a bottle of Noodler’s Apache Sunset ink and a dip pen. And when I got tired of drawing lines on my sketch, I grabbed a brush and painted in some areas. Don’t you just love how the orange ink turns yellow when you dilute it? It’s a permanent ink so even when you put a wash on top of it, the lines remain in place. That bright orange was the perfect antidote to the grey sky and falling snow (yes, snow in mid-April) that I saw out my window today.

  1. claire russell says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Shari,

    Apache Sunset! Think I’ll add it to my jetpens.com order
    As for snow in April. I grew up in N Michigan where winter came early and stayed late. They have 10” of snow on the ground today. Nine months of winter and three months of slow sledding.
    Years ago when I moved to Seattle, I was amazed that spring flowers actually bloomed when they did on calendar pictures. So, I understand how you feel about snow in April.

    ClairecRussell

    Lilies:
    http://www.clairecreates.com

  2. Bernadette says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    This is great, the color so exciting, so vibrant. Always nice to turn to “something different” to recharge. I’d like to try this ink. It would work well for a hot summer day drawing.
    It’s snowing here in Ohio as well. We got nearly 2″ today.

  3. Linda Murray says:
    April 17, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Striking! Love that orange color! Amazing that you can take ordinary objects and make such a lovely painting! So envious 😊

  4. Yvonne Carpenter says:
    April 17, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Looks really cool and different!

  5. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I don’t know where you get the energy. You are remarkable. That’s very pretty btw.

  6. Denise says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    I think I need sunglasses to look at this! What a bright, fun picture.

  7. Pastor Cathy says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:39 pm

