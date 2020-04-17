BrushworkPosted: April 17, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
A little studio cleanup of my brushes led me to a bottle of Noodler’s Apache Sunset ink and a dip pen. And when I got tired of drawing lines on my sketch, I grabbed a brush and painted in some areas. Don’t you just love how the orange ink turns yellow when you dilute it? It’s a permanent ink so even when you put a wash on top of it, the lines remain in place. That bright orange was the perfect antidote to the grey sky and falling snow (yes, snow in mid-April) that I saw out my window today.
Shari,
Apache Sunset! Think I’ll add it to my jetpens.com order
As for snow in April. I grew up in N Michigan where winter came early and stayed late. They have 10” of snow on the ground today. Nine months of winter and three months of slow sledding.
Years ago when I moved to Seattle, I was amazed that spring flowers actually bloomed when they did on calendar pictures. So, I understand how you feel about snow in April.
ClairecRussell
Lilies:
http://www.clairecreates.com
This is great, the color so exciting, so vibrant. Always nice to turn to “something different” to recharge. I’d like to try this ink. It would work well for a hot summer day drawing.
It’s snowing here in Ohio as well. We got nearly 2″ today.
Striking! Love that orange color! Amazing that you can take ordinary objects and make such a lovely painting! So envious 😊
Looks really cool and different!
I don’t know where you get the energy. You are remarkable. That’s very pretty btw.
I think I need sunglasses to look at this! What a bright, fun picture.
